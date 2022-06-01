The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a compact notebook with a reasonably affordable price tag (by Microsoft Surface standards) and a few key upgrades over the first-gen Surface Go that launched in 2020.

Up for pre-order now for $600 and up, the new model looks nearly identical to its predecessor. But it has a newer, faster processor with significantly better graphics. And the entry-level configuration now comes with a 128GB SSD rather than 64GB of slower eMMC storage. But the starting price did go up by $50.

As expected, the key difference between the new model and its predecessor is that Microsoft swapped out a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD integrated graphics for an 11th-gen chip with Iris Xe graphics. While that’s not exactly state-of-the-art tech anymore, it still should bring enough of a performance boost to make the new Surface Laptop Go 2 a bit more attractive.

It’s also a small enough spec bump, though, that I wouldn’t expect anyone who already owns a 1st-gen Surface Laptop Go to spend money upgrading to a new model. Both laptops have the same display, the same ports, the same memory options, speakers, webcams, and nearly identical designs.

That said, there is a new Sage color option for the Surface Laptop Go 2, and Microsoft notes that the keyboard, trackpad, display, and battery are all designed to be serviceable (which means they can be replaced by an authorized dealer – Microsoft isn’t committing to supporting self repairs).

Here’s how the two models compare:

Surface Laptop Go 2 (2022) Surface Laptop Go (2020) Display 12.4 inches

1536 x 1024 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

148 ppi

touchscreen 12.4 inches

1536 x 1024 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

148 ppi

touchscreen Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7

4 cores / 8 threads

Up to 4.2 GHz

15W TDP Intel Core i5-1035G1

4 cores / 8 threads

Up to 3.6 GHz

15W TDP Graphics Intel Iris Xe

80 execution units

1.3 GHz max Intel UHD for 10th-gen

300 MHz base / 1.05 GHz max RAM LPDDR4x

4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x

4GB or 8GB Storage SSD (removable)

128GB or 256GB 64GB eMMC or 128GB or 256GB SSD Ports 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Surface Connect 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Surface Connect Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 41 Wh

Up to 13.5 hours Up to 13 hours Charger 39W power supply 39W power supply Webcam 720p

Dual far-field Studio Mics 720p

Dual far-field Studio Mics Speakers Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium Security Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Materials Aluminum top & polycarbonate base Aluminum top & polycarbonate base Colors Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7mm

10.95″ x 8.12″ x 0.62″ 278.2 x 205.7 x 15.7mm

10.95″ x 8.1″ x 0.62″ Weight 2.48 pounds 2.45 pounds Price 4GB / 128GB for $600 8GB / 128GB for $700 8GB / 256GB for $800 4GB / 64GB for $550 8GB / 128GB for $700 8GB / 256GB for $900

A few more things to keep in mind about Microsoft’s version of a budget laptop:

You can certainly find notebooks from other companies with similar specs at lower prices, but you probably won’t find many with 12.4 inch, 3:2 aspect ratio displays

The entry-level model does not have a fingerprint sensor. You’ll need a model with at least 8GB of RAM to get that feature.

The keyboard? It’s not backlit. While that used to be a feature that helped set premium notebooks apart from budget models, it’s a little surprising to see a notebook selling for $600 and up in 2022 that lacks a backlit keyboard.

There’s also a business version of the Surface Laptop Go 2 which should be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.