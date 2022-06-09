Last year Microsoft announced plans to develop a game streaming device that would allow you to play games on any screen without buying a full-fledged console or gaming PC. All you’d need is an internet connection and a game controller. But in May we learned that Microsoft may have discontinued work on that device… instead shifting its focus to bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to existing media streaming platforms.

Today the company revealed that one of those platforms will be Samsung’s Smart TVs. Starting June 30th, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to pair a game controller with a Samsung TV and stream more than 100 titles over the internet, no console required. And no need for a separate streaming dongle or box.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Facebook parent company Meta has apparently scrapped a smartwatch it had been working on for at least two years, and the company is scaling back its ambitions for its Portal line of smart display/video calling devices. Xiaomi may have a Microsoft Surface X competitors (a Windows tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor). Apple may be expanding the MacBook Air lineup with a new model sporting a 15 inch display. And Microsoft accidentally told folks with older PCs that don’t officially support Windows 11 that they can upgrade to the Windows 11 22H2 release candidate that’s rolling out to Windows Insiders this week.

Here’s a roundup of recent news.

