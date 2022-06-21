It’s really hard to make a smartphone that stands out these days. Most Android phone makers are working with the same processors, cameras, and display technology available to their competitors. Sometimes we see a company try something really weird in an effort to break through the noise. Sometimes we see that same company exit the smartphone space altogether when that doesn’t work.

All of which is to say that I have no idea if people actually want a phone with 900 LED lights arranged on the back to let you do things like check your battery charging status or get custom notifications in lights. But at least Nothing is trying something different… and highlighting that difference before actually bothering to tell us which processor, camera, and other specs the Nothing Phone (1) will have.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Some cool things the lights can do: show battery charging status, work as a camera fill light, light patterns for different notifications, ringtones, etc. — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 21, 2022

PCI Express 7.0 specification by @pci_sig: – 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally in x16 config

– PAM4 signaling

– focusing on the channel parameters and reach

– improving power efficiency

– targeting 2025 for implementation pic.twitter.com/vw84o34Oqa — Andreas Schilling 🇺🇦 (@aschilling) June 21, 2022

After introducing a roadmap for its Catapult line of RISC-V chips in late 2021, Imagination is unveiling its first real-time embedded RISC-V CPU. The RTXM-2000 is a 32-bit CPU core with up to 128KB of memory for networking, storage, or other applications. https://t.co/9dgZgWrFFC pic.twitter.com/rdEs6Kuqcf — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 21, 2022

The new Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile mechanical key switch is designed for thin and light laptops and other keyboards, but it doesn’t have the “clicking” noise of last year’s ULP switches, resulting in quieter typing. https://t.co/anlDv3Lorp — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 21, 2022

Windows Server now supports Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) distros. https://t.co/GOQcIEeEu4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 21, 2022

