It’s really hard to make a smartphone that stands out these days. Most Android phone makers are working with the same processors, cameras, and display technology available to their competitors. Sometimes we see a company try something really weird in an effort to break through the noise. Sometimes we see that same company exit the smartphone space altogether when that doesn’t work.

All of which is to say that I have no idea if people actually want a phone with 900 LED lights arranged on the back to let you do things like check your battery charging status or get custom notifications in lights. But at least Nothing is trying something different… and highlighting that difference before actually bothering to tell us which processor, camera, and other specs the Nothing Phone (1) will have.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

