It’s been a few years since Pine64 began shipping the PineBook Pro laptop to customers looking for a cheap, Linux-friendly notebook with an ARM-based processor. But due to global supply chain issues, it’s been out of stock at the Pine64 Store for most of the past year. Now it’s coming back and should be available for purchase by July for $219.

While the laptop’s specs are starting to look a little dated by 2022 standards, it’s hard to beat that price, and Pine64 isn’t ready to announce a new model just yet. The company’s been keeping plenty busy with other product launches though.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The PineBook Pro is a $219 Linux laptop with a 14 inch FHD IPS LCD display, a Rockchip RK3399 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s been out of stock for a year due to supply chain issues, but it will be available again by July, 2022. https://t.co/HQgstfYdLK pic.twitter.com/POOyCGnaFq — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) May 31, 2022

A few Google Pixel 7 prototypes have popped up on eBay and Facebook Marketplace recently, and one person apparently bought one and used it for 3 weeks without noticing it wasn’t a Pixel 7… until Google remotely wiped it. https://t.co/kol3sigrOB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 1, 2022

The GNOME desktop environment has become a lot more mobile friendly since the launch of GNOME 40. But now devs are working on a gesture API, screen size detection, on-screen keyboard, quick settings, and multitasking UI tweaks for smartphones. https://t.co/AwwX19rn8n — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) May 31, 2022

The Steam Deck Docking Station has been delayed due to a combination of parts shortages (thanks global supply chain issues) and manufacturing facilities shutting down intermittently due to COVID-19. Third-party hubs and docks may work though. https://t.co/DcR4IyuyLE — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 1, 2022

Apple’s WWDC keynote is less than a week away. But don’t expect a new iPhone or AR headset announcement – Bloomberg report that if there’s any new hardware announced, it will most likely be a MacBook Air with an M2 chip. https://t.co/SbZQkCigfu — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) May 31, 2022

The PocketBook Era is an eReader with a 7 inch E Ink display, physical page turn buttons, a 1,700 mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, 16GB to 64GB of storage, a dual-core processor, speakers, and support for Bluetooth audio. coming soon for around $220+ in Europe. https://t.co/OarDEP5Dfq — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 1, 2022

The AAEON PICO-V2K4 is a Pico-ITX single-board computer with an AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of PCIe x2 NVMe storage. Designed for industrial/commercial applications, I doubt it’ll be cheap. https://t.co/p5Y2JzBmsC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 1, 2022

