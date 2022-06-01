It’s been a few years since Pine64 began shipping the PineBook Pro laptop to customers looking for a cheap, Linux-friendly notebook with an ARM-based processor. But due to global supply chain issues, it’s been out of stock at the Pine64 Store for most of the past year. Now it’s coming back and should be available for purchase by July for $219.

While the laptop’s specs are starting to look a little dated by 2022 standards, it’s hard to beat that price, and Pine64 isn’t ready to announce a new model just yet. The company’s been keeping plenty busy with other product launches though.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

GNOME desktop for mobile devices (concept via GNOME.org)

