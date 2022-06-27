The Valve Steam Deck is one of the most popular handheld gaming PCs to date, and certainly the highest profile model thanks to an affordable price tag, robust software ecosystem, and the fact that it comes from the company behind the popular Steam game client (plus popular games like PortalDota, and Half-Life).

One problem? It’s hard to actually get your hands on one though, since supply is limited. Place an order today and you won’t receive a Steam Deck until October at the earliest. But maybe that’ll change soon now that Valve has ramped up production and shipping. The company says starting this week it will double the number of weekly Steam Deck shipments.

Valve isn’t the only game in town though – there are a growing number of other handheld gaming PCs, including some with higher-performance hardware or other features that the Steam Deck lacks, and others that undercut Valve on pricing. One of the newest companies to enter the game is Anbernic, which is expected to begin taking pre-orders for a budget handheld gaming PC in July. And this week the company has revealed a few more details about the upcoming Anbernic Win600 handheld via an unboxing video.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

