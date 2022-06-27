The Valve Steam Deck is one of the most popular handheld gaming PCs to date, and certainly the highest profile model thanks to an affordable price tag, robust software ecosystem, and the fact that it comes from the company behind the popular Steam game client (plus popular games like Portal, Dota, and Half-Life).

One problem? It’s hard to actually get your hands on one though, since supply is limited. Place an order today and you won’t receive a Steam Deck until October at the earliest. But maybe that’ll change soon now that Valve has ramped up production and shipping. The company says starting this week it will double the number of weekly Steam Deck shipments.

Valve isn’t the only game in town though – there are a growing number of other handheld gaming PCs, including some with higher-performance hardware or other features that the Steam Deck lacks, and others that undercut Valve on pricing. One of the newest companies to enter the game is Anbernic, which is expected to begin taking pre-orders for a budget handheld gaming PC in July. And this week the company has revealed a few more details about the upcoming Anbernic Win600 handheld via an unboxing video.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Valve has increased production of the Steam Deck and says starting tomorrow the company will begin shipping twice as many handheld gaming PCs per week as it had been shipping up until now. “https://t.co/HwQg7a2fAv — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 27, 2022

Anbernic posts an unboxing video for the upcoming Win600 handheld gaming PC. A few new details revealed including the weight (490 grams) and config options (AMD Athlon 3020e + 128GB storage or 3050e + 256GB). https://t.co/iaF1Wv35Td — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 27, 2022

Asus ROG Phone 6 design leaked. It’s a gaming phone with a 6.78 inch, 165 GHz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ gen 1, up to 18GB RAM, a 5850 mAh battery, three rear cameras, and two USB-C ports. https://t.co/QY7q4D5tcF — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 27, 2022

The slow death of Google Hangouts continues, with Google urging mobile users and folks using the Chrome extension to move to Google Chat. Hangouts on the web will stick around until later this year, but will eventually redirect users as well. https://t.co/4RIyNiuJIm — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 27, 2022

Photography on the PinePhone (and other Linux phones) is getting better. MegaPixels 1.5.0 brings improved post-processing including support for combining data from several images for reduced noise. https://t.co/G5Uop3WJ49 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 27, 2022

Google releases Android 13 Beta 3.3 with even more bug fixes for Pixel devices. https://t.co/yxOxc5lq0C — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 27, 2022

Apple’s 2022 MacBook Pro 13 inch laptop may have a faster processor than the previous-gen thanks to the shift to an M2 processor. But if you purchase an entry-level model with a 256GB SSD it’ll be up to 50% slower than an MBP with M1. https://t.co/mU8n4RXF12 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 27, 2022

The new iPhones will most likely have Lightning ports, but Apple could shift to USB Type-C for the iPhone 15 next year. The AR headset is said to have an M2 chip and 16GB RAM. — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 27, 2022

RK3588 Development Board was released officially. pic.twitter.com/dJC6dXVDzp — Rockchip (@IloveRockchip) June 25, 2022

