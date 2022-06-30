Samsung is the first company to begin mass production of 3nm chips, which it says will bring big improvements in performance and efficiency. Motorola has a bunch of new phones scheduled to ship later this year, including budget, mid-range, and flagship (or nearly flagship) class products. And the developers behind the InfiniTime firmware for Pine64’s cheap, open source-friendly PineTime smartwatch have released version 1.10.0.

Plus, the maker of the Notkia, (that Linux PC stuffed inside the shell of a Nokia 1680 cellphone), is looking for a new name for the project since Nokia’s not too happy about the similarities. Have a good idea for a name? You can participate in a new poll.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Samsung is the first semiconductor company to begin mass production of 3nm chips, which it says results in 45% lower power consumption and 23% better performance. Rival TSMC plans to begin making 3nm chips later this year. https://t.co/cdsS3rJA31 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 30, 2022

Amazon’s Luna game streaming service will soon be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TV models from the Samsung Gaming Hub. https://t.co/pgDvf85w2A — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 30, 2022

Leaked Motorola roadmap includes a mid-range Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680, up to 6GB RAM, and a 6.5 inch, 120 Hz FHD display and up to 6GB RAM, and a “Tundra” phone with a 6.55 inch, 144 Hz display, Snapdragon 888+ and up to 12GB RAM. https://t.co/FxcOkK50w9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 30, 2022

InfiniTime 1.10.0 open source firmware for the PineTime smartwatch brings support for dismissing notifications with a right-swipe, an updated UI for the Timer app, and many under the hood changes. https://t.co/7mVeUpbR0c — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 30, 2022

