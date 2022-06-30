Samsung is the first company to begin mass production of 3nm chips, which it says will bring big improvements in performance and efficiency. Motorola has a bunch of new phones scheduled to ship later this year, including budget, mid-range, and flagship (or nearly flagship) class products. And the developers behind the InfiniTime firmware for Pine64’s cheap, open source-friendly PineTime smartwatch have released version 1.10.0.

Samsung

Plus, the maker of the Notkia, (that Linux PC stuffed inside the shell of a Nokia 1680 cellphone), is looking for a new name for the project since Nokia’s not too happy about the similarities. Have a good idea for a name? You can participate in a new poll.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.