The Psion Series 5 line of PDAs released in the late 90s looked like tiny laptop computers, complete with QWERTY keyboards laid out in a way that even let you touch-type on a device small enough to fold in half and put in your pocket.

While they never really became as popular as the smartphones, tablets, and other portable computing devices that launched in the years to come, they developed a cult following and some folks still collect them… or try to find new uses for old ones. Case in point: Kian Ryan figured out how to get a Raspberry PI Zero to communicate with a Psion Series 5mx, effectively turning it into a retro device with support for running modern Linux software.

Kian Ryan

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Oh. I thought that MX5 mod was self contained… This is much less interesting, basically a serial connection and a telnet client. On these grounds my IBM 3151 terminal is a supercomputer since I can just SSH into it. Now I’m not that keen on gutting a perfectly fine retro machine, so I think the MX5 has a CF slot. Try to squeeze a small linux SBC there and connect to that! With the added bandwidth maybe try to run an X.org client too and an X-server on the SBC to get a GUI! Also WiFi.

    Reply