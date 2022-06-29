The first smartphone from startup Nothing has generated a lot of buzz in recent months. That’s largely because the company was founded by the same guy who founded OnePlus (another company that new a thing or two about generating buzz… but which has lost a bit of its luster in recent years). It’s also because the phone has a very distinctive design with LED lighting effects built into the back. But what it might not have is high-end specs.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series processor rather than a higher-performance Snapdragon 8 series chip. It also won’t be sold in North America, so there’s that too.

Nothing Phone (1) via WinFuture
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

