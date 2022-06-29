The first smartphone from startup Nothing has generated a lot of buzz in recent months. That’s largely because the company was founded by the same guy who founded OnePlus (another company that new a thing or two about generating buzz… but which has lost a bit of its luster in recent years). It’s also because the phone has a very distinctive design with LED lighting effects built into the back. But what it might not have is high-end specs.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series processor rather than a higher-performance Snapdragon 8 series chip. It also won’t be sold in North America, so there’s that too.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The upcoming Nothing Phone (1)’s stand out feature may be its flashy design, but under the hood it has an upper mid-range processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip with 4 x Cortex-A78 and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores plus Adreno 642L graphics. https://t.co/mMLkvYtVEw — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 29, 2022

Samsung is said to be planning to launch a foldable phone priced under around $800 (or 1 million won in South Korea) by 2024. https://t.co/smHNJVPh3A — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 29, 2022

HMD’s Nokia G11 Plus is a 6.5 inch phone with a Unisoc T616 processor, a 90 Hz 1600 x 720p display, a 50MP primary camera, a 5,050 mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 3 years of security updates (and 2 of major OS updates). https://t.co/FjvJWDcy8c — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 29, 2022

GPD provides a first look at gaming performance on the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U/RDNA 2 graphics variant of the upcoming Win 2 Max handheld gaming PC. Elden Ring seems to get above 50 fps, although there’s no word on whether any settings were tweaked. https://t.co/GquC5toIU9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 29, 2022

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 is here with support for dozens of devices. Still based on Ubuntu 16.04, there’s initial support for FM radio on more devices, improved MMS handling, wireless display support, and more. https://t.co/iZKFPbfr4Q — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) June 29, 2022

Update: While it had initially looked like the AYA Neo Next II handheld gaming PC would support external graphics docks, AYA’s CEO has clarified that the goal is to actually bring a laptop-class discrete GPU to the handheld. https://t.co/atRcaG9Uxt pic.twitter.com/YP0lZ3Qfgj — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 29, 2022

