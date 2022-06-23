The developers who disclosed a new way to boot Linux on jailbroken Apple devices this month initially explained that their method worked on devices with Apple A7, A8, and A8X chips. But they later added support for A9 and A10 series chips… and now you can boot Linux on an iPhone or iPad with an Apple A11 chip as well.

But there’s a difference between booting and operating system and having everything run smoothly. Case in point: so far it looks like the touchscreen isn’t functional on Apple devices running Linux. Neither are cameras, speakers, or a bunch of other things. But that could change over time. And if you’re curious to know what hardware is working on devices with specific chips, now there’s a resource that will let you know.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

A list of what is and is not working so far on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices when you jailbreak them and install Linux (something you can now do on devices with Apple A7 through A11 chips). https://t.co/aRokUg2iuA — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 23, 2022

New multi-device features come to Chrome OS, including support for viewing the latest photos from your phone even when you’re offline and sharing WiFi passwords via Android’s Nearby Share. Fast Pair BT headphone pairing is coming later this summer. https://t.co/Uld5JA9EFE — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 23, 2022

Brave Search emerges from beta a year after launch, introduces a new Goggles (beta) feature that lets you filter & re-order search results by excluding sites or setting custom rules. https://t.co/oJlEQXHfet — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 23, 2022

This DIY Retro Audio Player is a digital music & audiobook player designed to look like a classic cassette player. It has a 2.8 inch LCD display, an ESP32 processor, speaker, headphone jack, and microSD card reader. https://t.co/RA6J1t2Uvv — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 23, 2022

After launching a new Fuchsia-based version of the operating system for the Nest Hub smart display, Google is now rolling out Fuchsia to the Nest Hub Max (starting with some folks in a Preview Program). https://t.co/coJSbCukWp — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 23, 2022

Asus ROG Phone 6 gaming phone specs leaked by Chinese regulatory agency TENAA: 6.78 inch 165 Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, up to 18GB RAM, quad cameras, and a 6,000 mAh battery. https://t.co/jRMqT68tXJ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 23, 2022

Avnet MaaxBoard 8ULP is a single-board computer with an NXP https://t.co/udKivN6D2R 8ULP processor featuring ARM Cortex-A35 and M33 cores plus 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, WiFi, Ethernet, and audio, camera, and display connectors. https://t.co/TsR04Atm6f — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 23, 2022

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25145 for the dev channel brings OneDrive storage alerts, subscription management in Settings, Local Administrator Password Solution, and updated Narrator Braille driver support. https://t.co/U5zlY5HSAl pic.twitter.com/AaVehN6izx — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 22, 2022

