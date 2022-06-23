The developers who disclosed a new way to boot Linux on jailbroken Apple devices this month initially explained that their method worked on devices with Apple A7, A8, and A8X chips. But they later added support for A9 and A10 series chips… and now you can boot Linux on an iPhone or iPad with an Apple A11 chip as well.

But there’s a difference between booting and operating system and having everything run smoothly. Case in point: so far it looks like the touchscreen isn’t functional on Apple devices running Linux. Neither are cameras, speakers, or a bunch of other things. But that could change over time. And if you’re curious to know what hardware is working on devices with specific chips, now there’s a resource that will let you know.

postmarketOS with Linux 5.18 on the iPad Air 2 (Markuss Broks /
@quaack723)

Here's a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

