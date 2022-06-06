Apple is bringing widgets (and more) to iPhone lock screens with iOS 16. A public beta is set to launch in July and the software should roll out this fall for most iPhones released in the past five years.

Google, meanwhile, has just released its latest Pixel feature drop, which brings a few new features to the At A Glance widget, expands car crash detection to Canada, and introduces a Pixel-exclusive video-to-music app called Pocket Operator that was made in collaboration with teenage engineering.

Meshinger open source handheld mesh networking communication device (Crowd Supply)

Looking for something a bit… quirkier than a standard smartphones? A new crowdfunding project is set to begin soon for an open source device called Meshinger, which will be a handheld wireless router with an E Ink display and support for 802.11s mesh networking, allowing you to send messages to other users even without WiFi. It also has an Ethernet jack.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

