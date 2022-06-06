Apple is bringing widgets (and more) to iPhone lock screens with iOS 16. A public beta is set to launch in July and the software should roll out this fall for most iPhones released in the past five years.

Google, meanwhile, has just released its latest Pixel feature drop, which brings a few new features to the At A Glance widget, expands car crash detection to Canada, and introduces a Pixel-exclusive video-to-music app called Pocket Operator that was made in collaboration with teenage engineering.

Looking for something a bit… quirkier than a standard smartphones? A new crowdfunding project is set to begin soon for an open source device called Meshinger, which will be a handheld wireless router with an E Ink display and support for 802.11s mesh networking, allowing you to send messages to other users even without WiFi. It also has an Ethernet jack.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

So excited to see this is finally up on @crowd_supply So many interesting use cases for this board: protest communications, self contained WiFi Pineapple kit, just being a cool way to message people https://t.co/cGOMP7ty1D — 黒田 東彦 stan (@HarperMitchell) June 5, 2022

Google’s latest Pixel feature drop brings flashlight reminder, air quality alerts, and Nest doorbell alerts to the At A Glance widget, an optional Pocket Operator app for turning videos into music (Pixel 5 and up), and more. https://t.co/Zcw0zhl8Rt — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 6, 2022

iOS 16 is bringing widgets to the lock screen, a wallpaper gallery, support for saving multiple wallpaper/lock screen layouts, and Live Activities for updatable info like sports scores or status of your ride share. pic.twitter.com/YlyeJnNDfk — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 6, 2022

iOS 16 Messages app will support editing messages, undo send, and “mark as unread.” pic.twitter.com/htWFuV9vET — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 6, 2022

iOS 16 is bringing SharePlay to Messages, allowing you to text while watching videos or other media with your contacts while keeping the media synchronized. SharePlay apps are also now listed in FaceTime, making them easier to launch from the app. pic.twitter.com/QyXwqvPjWp — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 6, 2022

Apple is bringing a standalone version of its Fitness app to iOS 16, allowing for activity tracking without the need for an Apple Watch. pic.twitter.com/2rK4SKoC2u — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 6, 2022

Hacker manages to enable hardware accelerated virtualization on a jailbroken iPhone 12 running iOS 14.1, runs Fedora Linux in a VM. It’s buggy, but fast… and crashes & reboots the phone if you use more than 900MB of RAM. https://t.co/zjA5ZWcDn8 pic.twitter.com/OC3aA8jWXV — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 6, 2022

Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (22/2022): A new, quite different Linux Phone and GNOME Shell for Mobile https://t.co/4nW59Oauqo Multiple #Librem5 usage reports, a glimpse at #SailfishOS on the Sony XPERIA 10 III, booting #Linux on iOS devices and more!#PinePhone #PinePhonePro — LINux on MOBile (@linmobblog) June 6, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.