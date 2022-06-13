Google Talk died a long time ago when Google transitioned its chat app strategy to Hangouts… and then to Google Chat. But it turns out that third-party apps were still able to access the Google Talk protocol all this time. That ends this week, with Google pulling the plug on Google Talk for 3rd-party apps.

In other recent tech news, after running a series of benchmarks on the One Netbook T1 tablet with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor set to the tablet’s 15W default TDP, One Netbook supplied me with an alternate BIOS that allowed me to increase the TDP to 22W. Unsurprisingly, that brought a boost in some synthetic benchmark scores, at the cost of efficiency. But this is pre-release software on a prototype of an upcoming tablet, so some things may be different in the retail version.

Meanwhile with more than a month to go until Google’s Pixel 6a smartphone goes on sale, a Malaysian YouTuber has posted an in-depth unboxing and first look at the next mid-range Pixel phone. And after rolling out a new version of File Explorer for Windows 11 to Windows Insiders on the Dev channel last week, Microsoft has quickly brought the feature to the beta channel, suggesting that it may not be long before the File Explorer tabs are ready for Windows 11 stable.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

