The AYA Neo Air is an upcoming handheld gaming PC with a thin and light design, a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 5560U or Ryzen 7 5825U processor options, and support for up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. It’s also the first handheld gaming PC I’m aware of to feature both an x86 processor and an OLED display.

First unveiled in May, the AYA Neo Air is expected to begin shipping in August or September. But first it will go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with early bird pricing starting as low as $499. Now AYA has shared a preview of that campaign. Note that the entry-level model sacrifices battery life for a slim design, but higher-priced models with bigger batteries will also be available.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

