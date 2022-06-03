Chinese PC makers AYA and AYN have both announced plans to offer budget handheld gaming computers that undercut Valve’s Steam Deck on price by using AMD Mendocino or Intel’s entry-level Alder Lake-U processors. While we don’t know much about the performance of AMD’s chip yet, YouTuber Taki Udon has already begun running gaming tests on Intel’s Celeron 7305 and Pentium Gold 8505 processors, and the results look promising.

Meanwhile Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is set to begin next week, and while the focus will largely be on software, there’s a chance we could see some new hardware unveiled. A pair of reports from Bloomberg indicates that Apple is already testing a bunch of laptop and desktop computers with new M2-based processors. A major focus of this year’s keynote, though, could be iPad software. New multitasking features could further blur the lines between Apple’s tablets and the company’s notebooks.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

