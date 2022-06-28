The Anbernic Win600 handheld gaming PC is expected to go on sale July 5th. While Anbernic has been offering ARM-based handheld consoles with Android or Linux-based software for years, this will be the company’s first model with an x86 chip. It ships with Windows 10 software and supports alternate operating systems – Anbernic has already posted a download image and installation instructions for Valve’s Linux-based Steam OS.

While the Win600 will join an increasingly crowded market of handheld gaming PCs, it stands out in a few ways. It’s the only model to date to feature AMD Athlon 3020e and Athlon 3050e processor options (for better or worse). And that’s a budget chip that should keep the price reasonably low. It’s also one of the only models that not only has user replaceable storage, but also user replaceable RAM (although it’s only single-channel memory).

Ahead of launch, Anbernic has begun sending out demo units to reviewers, and the first videos showcasing the design, features, and functionality have started to arrive.

In other recent tech news from around the web, developers are making progress porting Linux to work with Pine64’s PineNote E Ink tablet, specs and pictures of Samsung’s next rugged phone have leaked, Mozilla has released a new version of the Firefox web browser, and Google has released a new version of the operating system that powers Chromebooks.

A short demo video shows the current state of inking on the PineNote: https://t.co/a79qYZJ9EC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 28, 2022

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro rugged phone leaked: 6.6 inch FHD+ 120 Hz display, a user replaceable 4,050 mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a microSD card reader, 50MP + 8MP cameras, 5G support, and a 6nm octa-core processor. https://t.co/JrRTdty14x — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 28, 2022

Firefox 102 lets you disable automatic opening of the download panel when ne download starts, support for subtitles for picture-in-picture videos from more sites, bug fixes, and audio decoding gets its own process. https://t.co/Y0FYg0XoW8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 28, 2022

Chrome OS 103 brings new features to Chromebooks including built-in support for screencasting, connecting to the internet by using Nearby Share on a phone for connection details, better management of ZIP archives, and more. https://t.co/CBwH8dOUlK — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 28, 2022

Recent updates to the Plasma Mobile user interface for Linux phones includes support for pages and scrolling labels in the quick setting action drawer, UI tweaks, app updates, and more. https://t.co/WT0yQHM47v — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) June 28, 2022

Lenovo Japan launches five new Legion-branded gaming laptops with some models supporting up to a Core i7-12800HX processor or Ryzen 7 5800H chips, up to RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a 165 Hz 2560 x 1600 pixel display. https://t.co/RjsAtfYuSB pic.twitter.com/V7kGCRWVu4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 28, 2022

