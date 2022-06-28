The Anbernic Win600 handheld gaming PC is expected to go on sale July 5th. While Anbernic has been offering ARM-based handheld consoles with Android or Linux-based software for years, this will be the company’s first model with an x86 chip. It ships with Windows 10 software and supports alternate operating systems – Anbernic has already posted a download image and installation instructions for Valve’s Linux-based Steam OS.

While the Win600 will join an increasingly crowded market of handheld gaming PCs, it stands out in a few ways. It’s the only model to date to feature AMD Athlon 3020e and Athlon 3050e processor options (for better or worse). And that’s a budget chip that should keep the price reasonably low. It’s also one of the only models that not only has user replaceable storage, but also user replaceable RAM (although it’s only single-channel memory).

Anbernic Win600

Ahead of launch, Anbernic has begun sending out demo units to reviewers, and the first videos showcasing the design, features, and functionality have started to arrive.

In other recent tech news from around the web, developers are making progress porting Linux to work with Pine64’s PineNote E Ink tablet, specs and pictures of Samsung’s next rugged phone have leaked, Mozilla has released a new version of the Firefox web browser, and Google has released a new version of the operating system that powers Chromebooks.

