Before AYA and AYN unveiled handheld gaming PCs with starting prices below the $300 mark, Anbernic announced it was working on a cheap Windows handheld called the Win600. We still don’t actually know that much about it, but while the company hasn’t announced specs, pricing or a release date yet, Anbernic has released a video showing that it’s got enough horsepower to handle Nintendo Wii emulation.

Meanwhile that AMD Mendocino chip that’s going to be under the hood of some of the cheapest upcoming handheld gaming PCs (and some cheap Chromebooks and Windows laptops)? While it has an integrated GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture that delivers better graphics performance than previous-gen Ryzen 3 series chips, it’s not really designed for gaming, as some leaked benchmarks indicate.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

