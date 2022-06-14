Before AYA and AYN unveiled handheld gaming PCs with starting prices below the $300 mark, Anbernic announced it was working on a cheap Windows handheld called the Win600. We still don’t actually know that much about it, but while the company hasn’t announced specs, pricing or a release date yet, Anbernic has released a video showing that it’s got enough horsepower to handle Nintendo Wii emulation.

Meanwhile that AMD Mendocino chip that’s going to be under the hood of some of the cheapest upcoming handheld gaming PCs (and some cheap Chromebooks and Windows laptops)? While it has an integrated GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture that delivers better graphics performance than previous-gen Ryzen 3 series chips, it’s not really designed for gaming, as some leaked benchmarks indicate.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Anbernic shows off Nintendo Wii emulation on the upcoming Anbernic Win600 handheld gaming PC (with an external display and Wii controllers rather than using the built-in controllers, but the chip looks more than up to the task). https://t.co/WbdIKAGNw0 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 14, 2022

Some early (unofficial) benchmarks confirm that while AMD’s upcoming “Mendocino” chips with RDNA 2 graphics will bring a slight boost in GPU performance to the low-end, they have very limited potential for gaming. https://t.co/VjkSsCa5An — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 14, 2022

Adobe is testing a free, web-based version of Photoshop in Canada and could eventually roll it out to additional regions, although some features may require a subscription. https://t.co/eWzOexOV9t — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 14, 2022

Adobe Lightroom adds support for video editing, with support for copying & pasting edit settings between photos and videos, among other things. https://t.co/pi5SfP2uph pic.twitter.com/xuqgl6RDN3 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 14, 2022

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3E (CM3E) is an unannounced system-on-a-module with a 1 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512MB RAM on a SODIMM-style stick with a 200-pin edge connector. https://t.co/jk3MlSPE0z — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 14, 2022

Another day, another short teaser video showing off the design and feature set of the upcoming GPD Win Max 2, a 10 inch mini-laptop with integrated game controllers, AMD or Intel options, and optional 4G LTE support. https://t.co/u12Kgvopp4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 14, 2022

