YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead claims that in addition to all the new desktop and mobile chips that AMD has already told us are coming in the next year or two, there’s at least one more chip on the way. Code-named “Little Phoenix,” it’ll be a low-power alternative to the upcoming Phoenix Point laptops, and it could be optimized for budget gaming laptops and handheld gaming PCs… like the next-gen Steam Deck.

Meanwhile, chip manufacturer TSMC is outlining its plans for manufacturing 3nm and 2nm chips in the coming years, Google has rolled out yet another beta of Android 13, Valve has released a software update that should allow Windows to run better on its handheld, and Amazon has announced this year’s Prime Day sale will take place July 12 and 13.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

TSMC unveils roadmap for manufacturing chips on its upcoming 3nm and 2nm nodes in the coming years, bringing performance, efficiency, and transistor density to next-gen CPUs, GPUs, and other chips. https://t.co/jS5Jak5HwC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 17, 2022

AMD is said to be working on a “Little Phoenix” chip for late 2023 handheld gaming PCs with 4 Zen 4 CPU cores @ up to 4 GHz, 8 RDNA 3 GPU compute units, LPDDR5-6400 support. Could bring up to 35% better CPU & 2X better graphics performance to Steam Deck 2. https://t.co/yAyniDsyZj pic.twitter.com/Zqo56TYZ2F — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 17, 2022

Google released Android 13 Beta 3.2 this week and while it’s mostly a bug fix release, it does bring some small behavioral changes to Pixel phones. Here’s a run-down of what’s new. https://t.co/9cfZA0eAiO — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 17, 2022

Hi all, just a heads up for folks running Windows on their Steam Decks – we’ve recently updated the APU driver and one of the audio drivers to address a few issues.

You can find those updated drivers here: https://t.co/zjU2Ubr8l0 pic.twitter.com/LywG0wmsOe — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) June 17, 2022

Amazon says some Kindle, Echo, Fire, Ring, and Blink products will be up to 55% off during the company’s annual Prime Day sale (which is actually two days again this year, from July 12 – 13, with those device deals starting June 21). https://t.co/c5ZmklyZcU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 16, 2022

The Floppotron 3.0 is a bigger, louder, more versatile musical instrument made from hundreds of old-school computer peripherals including 512 floppy disk drives, 8 HDDs, and four flatbad scanners, all of which make noises (that become music). https://t.co/6uZDozYLNT — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 16, 2022

