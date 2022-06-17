YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead claims that in addition to all the new desktop and mobile chips that AMD has already told us are coming in the next year or two, there’s at least one more chip on the way. Code-named “Little Phoenix,” it’ll be a low-power alternative to the upcoming Phoenix Point laptops, and it could be optimized for budget gaming laptops and handheld gaming PCs… like the next-gen Steam Deck.

Meanwhile, chip manufacturer TSMC is outlining its plans for manufacturing 3nm and 2nm chips in the coming years, Google has rolled out yet another beta of Android 13, Valve has released a software update that should allow Windows to run better on its handheld, and Amazon has announced this year’s Prime Day sale will take place July 12 and 13.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

