The LG Gram line of laptops are known for their slim and incredibly lightweight designs, but that doesn’t mean they sacrifice horsepower. This year LG introduced 6 new models that are powered by 12th Intel Core-P processors with up to 12 cores, 16-threads, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Available with screen sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches, the lineup includes a 1kg (2.2 pound) LG Gram 14 notebook powered by an Intel Core i5-1240P processor. The biggest, heaviest model is still rather compact: the new LG Gram 17 has a 17 inch WQXGA display and an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, but a starting weight of just 1.35kg (3 pounds).

First unveiled in April, LG says the new laptops are now available in the US with starting prices ranging from $1299 to $1599 (although I can only find some 16 and 17 inch models in stock at the moment, so you may have to wait a little longer for the 14 and 15 inch LG Gram 2022 notebooks to hit the streets).

All of the new laptops feature big batteries, support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, dual PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, stereo 1.5W speakers, and a set of ports that includes Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, audio, and microSD card readers. Larger models also have full-sized HDMI ports.

But there are a few differences between the models. Models with 16 or 17 inch displays feature higher-resolution screens and support for an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 discrete GPU (which isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but which should offer at least a small performance boost over Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics).

LG also offers 2-in-1 convertible style versions of the LG Gram 14 and 16. These models feature touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges that allow you to use the computer in laptop or tablet modes or something in between. These models also come with a Wacom AES 2.0 digital pen.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the LG Gram 2022 lineup:

LG Gram 17

(17Z90Q) LG Gram 16

(16Z90Q) LG Gram 15

(15Z90Q) LG Gram 14

(14Z90Q) LG Gram 16 2-in-1

(16T90Q) LG Gram 14 2-in-1

(14T90Q) Display

Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA

(2,560 x 1,600) IPS WQXGA

(2,560 x 1,600) IPS Full HD

(1,920 x 1,080) WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,

CorningGorilla Glass Victus WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS

Display, Corning

Gorilla Glass

Victus Brightness (Typ.) 350 nits 300 nits Weight 1,350g / 3 pounds (integrated graphics)

1,435g / 3.2 pounds (discrete graphics 1,199g / 2.6 pounds (integrated graphics)

1,285g / 2.8 pounds (discrete graphics) 1,140g / 2.5 pounds 999g / 2.2 pounds 1,480g / 3.3 pounds 1,230g / 2.7 pounds Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm

(14.91 x 10.18 x 0.70 inches) 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm

(13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches) 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm

(14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches) 312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm

(12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches) 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9mm

(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches) 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm

(12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches) Battery 80Wh – Internal GPU

90Wh – External GPU 80Wh – Internal GPU

90Wh – External GPU 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel Core i7-1260p Intel Core i7-1260p Intel Core i7-1260p Intel Core i5-1240p Intel Core i7-1260p Intel Core i7-1260p GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD Graphics (i3)

*Option: NVIDIA RTX 2050 with 4GB (GDDR6) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD Graphics (i3) Memory 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5-5200, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD Slots (NVMe Gen 4) Speakers Stereo Speaker (1.5Wx2), HD Audio with DTS X Ultra, AI Noise Cancelling Durability MIL-STD-810G I/O Port* 2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD Card 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card Software LG Glance by Mirametrix

PCmover Professional LG Glance by Mirametrix

PCmover Professional

Wacom Notes, Wacom Bamboo Paper Webcam Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor Accessory N/A LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) Price $1599 – $2299 $1399 – $2199 $1199 – $1899 $1249 – $1799 $1499 – $2099 $1299 – $1699

LG had previously introduced the new LG Gram 16 and 17 in South Korea, but now the company notes that they’ll be joined by 14 and 15.6 inch variants when they launch in select markets in North America, Europe, and Asia during the second quarter of 2022.

press releases (1) (2)

This article was first published April 26, 2022 and most recently updated June 6, 2022.