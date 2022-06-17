A Lenovo subsidiary has designed a “smart notebook” concept called MOZI that packs a PC, projector, and keyboard into a compact.

While it’s unclear if MOZI will ever see the light of day, the project did recently win a Red Dot Design Award, and it’s an interesting take on what a portable computer could look like in 2022.

While PC makers have been playing with the design of laptops for decades, for the most part one thing that’s been consistent is that you have a keyboard and a display. Sometimes that display is in the form of a detachable tablet, but in most modern laptops it’s either an LCD or OLED screen.

The MOZI concept does away with that kind of display altogether. Instead there’s a projector built into the base. You can use a separate projector screen (basically just a white surface) to view imagery, or you can set up Mozi in front of a wall or another surface for use without any screen at all.

While the description at the Red Dot awards page refers to “a separate screen” for projection, there are no images of that screen so it’s unclear if MOZI features an ultra short-throw projector meant to work with a screen that sits right atop it (you know, like a notebook), or if you’re supposed to put a projection screen a few feet away.

According to the product description the projector has “a low ratio of blue light,” which is in keeping with current trends in laptop displays, although I’m unclear on whether this is something people actually want from a projector.

MOZI also has an “extendable keyboard” that slides out from within the body of the computer when you need it, but which can be retracted when you want to save space while using the projector to watch media or when carrying MOZI from place to place.

There’s no word on hardware specs, pricing, or availability, and I can’t find any more details about MOZI at the Lenovo or Hefei LCFC Information Technology‘s websites, which is why I’m calling this a concept device for now.