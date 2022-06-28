Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s is a thin and light notebook with a 13.3 inch, 16:10 aspect ratio display and a design that splits the difference between Lenovo’s consumer notebooks and the company’s more business-focused Thinkpads.

Earlier this year Lenovo introduced a new model powered by 12th-gen Intel Core chips during Mobile World Congress. But with little fanfare, the company has also now launched new models powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors. Both versions are now available for purchase.

For the most part, the Intel and AMD versions look a lot alike. They’re both compact notebooks with a starting weight of less than 2.8 pounds and support for up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

But the Intel model is a little heavier, comes with a higher-resolution display, and has a lower starting price (at publication time, prices range from around $860 to $1040), while the AMD version has faster memory, ships standard with a 1080p webcam (which only some Intel models have), and features AMD’s powerful RDNA 2 integrated graphics. But those features will cost you: AMD models are currently selling for around $1370 to $1650.

Here’s how the two models stack up against one another:

ThinkPad 13s Gen 4 (Intel) ThinkPad 13s Gen 4 (AMD)3 Display 13.3 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

300 nits or 400 nits options 13.3 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

300 nits Processor Intel Core i5-1240P Intel Core i7-1260P AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U RAM Up to 16GB

LPDDR5-4800(onboard, soldered) Up to 16GB

LPDDR5-6400(onboard, soldered) Storage Up to 512GB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x USB 4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Keyboard Backlit

Spill-resistant Camera 720p or 1080p

Privacy shutter 1080p

Privacy Shutter Audio 2 x Harman Kardon speakers

2 x noise-cancelling digital mics

1 x 3.5mm audio Security Fingerprint reader Battery 56 Wh Charger 65W USB Type-C Material Anodized aluminum cover Color Dual-tone arctic grey Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9mm

11.69″ x 8.31″ x 0.59″ Weight 1.25 kg

2.75 pounds 1.23 kg

2.71 pounds

Note that while the table above covers all the differences I can spot between models currently available in the US, it looks like Lenovo may offer different configuration options in other countries. For example, ITHome indicates that customers in Japan will be able to opt for a 2560 x 1600 pixel display when they pick up a Lenovo ThinkPad 13s Gen 4 with an AMD Ryzen 6000U processor.

via NotebookCheck