The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s is a thin and light notebook with a 13.3 inch, 16:10 aspect ratio display and a design that splits the difference between Lenovo’s consumer notebooks and the company’s more business-focused Thinkpads.
Earlier this year Lenovo introduced a new model powered by 12th-gen Intel Core chips during Mobile World Congress. But with little fanfare, the company has also now launched new models powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors. Both versions are now available for purchase.
For the most part, the Intel and AMD versions look a lot alike. They’re both compact notebooks with a starting weight of less than 2.8 pounds and support for up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
But the Intel model is a little heavier, comes with a higher-resolution display, and has a lower starting price (at publication time, prices range from around $860 to $1040), while the AMD version has faster memory, ships standard with a 1080p webcam (which only some Intel models have), and features AMD’s powerful RDNA 2 integrated graphics. But those features will cost you: AMD models are currently selling for around $1370 to $1650.
Here’s how the two models stack up against one another:
|ThinkPad 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
|ThinkPad 13s Gen 4 (AMD)3
|Display
|13.3 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
300 nits or 400 nits options
|13.3 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
300 nits
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1240P
Intel Core i7-1260P
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5-4800(onboard, soldered)
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5-6400(onboard, soldered)
|Storage
|Up to 512GB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
|1 x USB 4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Keyboard
|Backlit
Spill-resistant
|Camera
|720p or 1080p
Privacy shutter
|1080p
Privacy Shutter
|Audio
|2 x Harman Kardon speakers
2 x noise-cancelling digital mics
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Battery
|56 Wh
|Charger
|65W USB Type-C
|Material
|Anodized aluminum cover
|Color
|Dual-tone arctic grey
|Dimensions
|297 x 211 x 14.9mm
11.69″ x 8.31″ x 0.59″
|Weight
|1.25 kg
2.75 pounds
|1.23 kg
2.71 pounds
Note that while the table above covers all the differences I can spot between models currently available in the US, it looks like Lenovo may offer different configuration options in other countries. For example, ITHome indicates that customers in Japan will be able to opt for a 2560 x 1600 pixel display when they pick up a Lenovo ThinkPad 13s Gen 4 with an AMD Ryzen 6000U processor.
via NotebookCheck