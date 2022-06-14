The latest version of the KDE Plasma desktop environment for Linux and other open source operating system is here and, among other things, KDE Plasma 5.25 brings support for new touchscreen and touchpad gestures, a new way for multitaskers to view all of their apps and desktops at once, and a bunch of new customization options.

There’s a new Overview effect that zooms out to display previews of all currently-running apps and virtual desktops. You can access this view with a four-finger pinch on a touchscreen or touchpad, and from this view, you can also search for apps, documents, or browser tabs or add, remove, or rename virtual desktops.

Other new gestures include support for switching between virtual desktops with a three-finger swipe in any direction. Swiping downward with four fingers opens present windows, and a four finger upward swipe brings up a grid of virtual desktops.

Another change in Plasma 5.25 is the ability to update the desktop environment’s color scheme by using accent colors drawn from you desktop wallpaper, similar to the way you can using Google Android 12’s Material You design language.

And when using a 2-in-1 device that can switch between laptop and tablet modes, you can now active Touch Mode by either detaching the keyboard (if that’s an option) or pushing the screen back if you’re using a convertible that has a built-in keyboard, but a 360-degree hinge. In this mode, the system tray becomes bigger and you have the option of changing the size of other icons to make them more touch friendly as well.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though. For more details on changes in KDE Plasma 5.25, check out the release announcement, which also includes a number of short videos demonstrating the new features.

via @kdecommunity