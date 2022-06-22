The upcoming Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast, also known by the codename “Serpent Canyon” is the latest compact desktop PC from Intel focused on gaming.

But unlike earlier models, most of which have paired an Intel processor with discrete graphics in recent years, the Serpent Canyon NUC is all Intel inside. According to details posted to Baidu, it will pair an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with Intel Arc A770M discrete graphics.

That means the CPU is a 45-watt, 14-core, 20 thread chip with 6 Performance cores, 8 Efficiency cores, and support for speeds up to 4.7 GHz.

Meanwhile, the computer features Intel’s highest-performance discrete GPU to date, with 32 Xe GPU cores, 32 ray tracing units, 512 execution units, support for speeds up to 1.65 GHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. It’s also the most power-hungry Intel Arc GPU to date, with power consumption in the 120 to 150 watt range.

So it’s unsurprising that the Serpent Canyon NUC looks like it’ll be substantially larger than some of Intel’s more business-like mini PCs, which measure as little as 4.5″ x 4.5″.

The precise physical dimensions haven’t been revealed yet, but the Serpent Canyon chassis is said to have a volume of about 2.5 liters, and a look at the sheer number of ports on the back of the computer indicates that it’s smaller than a typical desktop tower PC, but substantially larger than Intel’s Wall Street Canyon NUC models with 28-watt Alder Lake-P chips and integrated graphics and substantially smaller than Intel’s other current-gen gaming desktop, the 8-liter “Dragon Canyon” Intel NUC 12 Extreme, which is a modular desktop with a removable compute module and support for desktop graphics cards.

Serpent Canyon’s ports include:

6 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x DisplayPort 2.0

2 x 3.5mm audio

There’s no word on pricing or availability, but given that Intel’s Arc 7 A770M GPU is expected to begin shipping in “early summer,” the NUC 12 Enthusiast could launch any day now.

via FanlessTech