GPD’s next handheld gaming PC will be a mini-laptop powered by a choice of an Intel Core i7-1280P Alder Lake processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, and Intel Iris Xe graphics or an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chip with 8-core, 16-threads, and Radeon 680M graphics based on RDNA 2 architecture.
First announced in March, the upcoming GPD Win Max 2 has a 10.1 inch display and supports up to 32GB of RAM, has room for two SSDs, a QWERTY keyboard and built-in game controllers. It will be available for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign later this year, and GPD has begun sharing real-world pictures and videos showing off the new design.
The Win Max 2 measures 227 x 160 x 23mm (8.9″ x 6.3″ x 0.9″), which makes it a bit larger than the previous-gen model (which had an 8 inch screen and measures 207 x 145 x 26mm (8.1″ x 5.7″ x 1″)). But it’s not that much bigger, thanks to slimmer bezels surrounding the screen.
The Win Max 2 has a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, although GPD configures the resolution to 1920 x 1200 pixels in Windows for better gaming performance. Users should be able to adjust this if desired.
GPD had previously opted for lower-resolution displays like the 1280 x 800 pixel panel in the original GPD Win Max, as you generally get better performance from integrated graphics when you aren’t asking the GPU to push as many pixels. But the company says Intel and AMD’s latest chips both bring significant improvements to integrated graphics, allowing many recent games to run at 45 to 60 frames per second at resolutions.
The display also supports 10-point capacitive touch input and has an active digitizer with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity when used with a Microsoft Surface Pen or another stylus that supports Microsoft’s Pen Protocol.
Models with Intel chips use LPDDR5 5200 MHz memory, have two Thunderbolt ports, and consume 20 to 64 watts of power, while AMD versions top out at 30 watts and have two USB4 ports that aren’t Thunderbolt-certified. But a GPD Win Max 2 with an AMD processor does have faster memory, with LPDDR5 6400 MHz RAM.
Both versions will be available with 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 1TB or 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. There’s also an M.2 2230 slot that can be used to add a second SSD without removing the back cover, as well as a second slot for an optional 4G LTE module.
|GPD Win Max 2 (Intel)
|GPD Win Max 2 (AMD)
|Display
|10.1 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
10-point capacitive touch
Pen support (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
|10.1 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
10-point capacitive touch
Pen support (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-1280P
14-cores / 20-threads
20W – 64W power consumption
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
8-cores / 16-threads
Up to 30W power consumption
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe
96 execution units
768 stream processors
Up to 1.45 GHz
|AMD Radeon 680M
RDNA 2 architecture
12 Computer Units
768 stream processors
Up to 2.2 GHz
|RAM
|LPDDR5-5200
16GB or 32GB
Supports up to 64GB
|LPDDR5-6400
16GB or 32GB
Supports up to 64GB
|Storage
|M.2 2280 & M.2 2230
PCIe Gen 4.0 & PCIe Gen 3
Sold with 1TB or 2TB
Supports up to 16TB (8TB per slot)
SD card reader
microSD card reader
|M.2 2280 & M.2 2230
PCIe Gen 4.0 & PCIe Gen 3
Sold with 1TB or 2TB
Supports up to 16TB (8TB per slot)
SD card reader
microSD card reader
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
|2 x USB4
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
|Audio & video
|Quad speakers
3.5mm audio jack
Webcam (below display)
|Quad speakers
3.5mm audio jack
Webcam (below display)
|Input
|QWERTY keyboard (backlit)
Game controllers
Motion sensors
|QWERTY keyboard (backlit)
Game controllers
Motion sensors
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Charging
|65W USB Type-C
|65W USB Type-C
|Wireless
|WiFi
Bluetooth
4G LTE (optional)
|WiFi
Bluetooth
4G LTE (optional)
There’s also a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 2TB and speeds up to 300MB/s, a built-in camera (below the screen, like the camera on the GPD P2 Max mini-laptop), quad speakers, a built-in fan, a backlit keyboard, and an aluminum-magnesium alloy chassis.
Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port and the laptop has a bigger battery than the original GPD Win Max, and support for 65W fast charging.
The system is actively cooled, which means there’s a fan inside the case that will generate some noise. But it’d be strange to ship a handheld with this much horsepower, position it as a gaming machine, and not feature active cooling.
GPD has updated the design of the Win Max a bit, with the power button moved to the side of the device (earlier models had it above the keyboard). There’s also a fingerprint reader built into the power button.
And the keyboard has been redesigned, with larger Caps Lock, Tab, and number keys, among other things. While touch typing wasn’t all that hard on the Win Max, it should be easier on the Win Max 2.
GPD is also adding covers for the joysticks to the mix, allowing you to transform the aesthetic of the Win Max 2 so that it looks like a more traditional laptop rather than a gaming device.
There are still dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, X, Y, A, and B buttons, and other keys positioned above the keyboard that allow you to hold the Win Max 2 like an oversized Nintendo DS, but you can cover them up so that only the trackpad is visible.
There are shoulder buttons with linear triggers, dual vibration motors, and 3-axis gravity and 3-axis gyroscopic sensors for motion controls. There are also two buttons on the bottom that can be mapped by users to perform a variety of actions.
All told, the Win Max 2 sounds like a monster of a gaming handheld that’s an upgrade in almost every way over the previous-gen models… but which I have to imagine will also be rather expensive, given its spec sheet. And that could make it a tough sell when the Steam Deck starts at just $399, and other upcoming handhelds (with less horsepower) have even lower starting prices.
That said, the Steam Deck doesn’t have a physical keyboard and while it has some of the most powerful graphics available in a handheld, the Win Max 2 will have a significant advantage when it comes to CPU power, which could make it a better solution for folks looking for a handheld gaming PC that can be used as a full-fledged, all-purpose PC.
Pricing and availability will most likely be announced closer to release.
