Gateway sort of rose from the dead a few years ago when Walmart became the exclusive seller of a handful of new budget laptops wearing the name of the classic computer brand. And somewhat to my surprise, Gateway-branded PCs have stuck around.

Last year Walmart introduced models with 11th-gen Intel Core chips. And now the lineup is getting a spec bump with new models sporting 12th-gen Intel processors based on Alder Lake-U architecture.

The first models to launch are 3.65 pound notebooks with 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen displays, USB Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A and HDMI ports, a microSD card reader, a fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a 2MP webcam with a privacy shutter.

Two models are currently available from Walmart:

Both models have 10-core, 12-thread chips with 2 Performance cores and 8 Efficiency cores, but the Core i7 version higher CPU base and max frequencies and higher performance Intel Iris Xe graphics, among other things. Whether that’s enough to justify spending 1.5X the price for a laptop that’s otherwise identical is a personal choice.

via Windows Experience Blog