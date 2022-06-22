Taking a page out of Qualcomm’s playbook, MediaTek has announced an upgraded version of its Dimensity 9000 processor for flagship-class smartphones.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is nearly identical in most key respects. But MediaTek says the new chip brings a modest 5% boost in CPU performance and 10% better graphics performance.

Both chips are manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process, feature support for LPDDR5X memory with speeds up to 7500 Mbps, and feature ARM Mali-G710 MC10 graphics. And both chips feature 8 CPU cores:

  • 1 x ARM Cortex-X2
  • 3 x ARM Cortex-A710
  • 4 x ARM Cortex-A510

The key difference is that the original Dimensity 9000’s Cortex-X2 CPU core topped out at 3.05 GHz, while the new Dimensity 9000+ can hit speeds up to 3.2 GHz.

While that’s probably not going to be a big enough change to justify trading in a a phone powered by the older processor for a model with the new one, it could bring a small performance boost to some of the new devices expected to begin shipping with Dimensity 9000+ chips in the third quarter of 2022.

Other features of the chip include support for up to a 320MP camera (or simultaneously recording up to three 18-bit HDR videos simultaneously), a 5G modem with support for sub-6GHz download speeds up to 7 Gbps, and support for 144 Hz WQHD+ displays or 180 Hz FHD+ displays.

