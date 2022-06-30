Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
EBay is running a sale that lets you save 20% off the price of 16,000+ products when you use the coupon code JULYSAVINGS at checkout. Just make sure to spend $25 or more, make your purchase by July 6th, 2022 and note that savings top out at $250 (but you can use the coupon up to two times).
Meanwhile Amazon continues to offer some deep discounts on refurbished Fire tablets for Prime members (or you can wait two weeks and see how much you can save on new models during Prime Day on July 12 and 13.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $64 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 mini true wireless earbuds for $32 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $23 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire 7 (2019) w/32GB for $30 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) w/32GB for $40 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) w/64GB for $70 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) w/32GB for $60 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) w/32GB for $100 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) w/64GB for $140 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
PCs
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $100 – Target
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows laptop w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $180 – Woot
- Acer Enduro Urban N3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $780 – Acer
- Asus ZenBook Duo 14″ dual-screen laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/MX450/16GB/1TB for $1309 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Asus ZenBook Duo 14″ dual-screen laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/MX450/32GB/1TB for $1529 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
Charging
- Anker PowerPort Nano 45W GaN USB-C wall charger for $32 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Anker PowerPort III Duo 40W USB Type-C dual-port wall charger for $23 – Amazon
- Renogy Phoenix 189Wh portable power station for $120 – Best Buy
- ROCKPALS portable power stations for $200 and up – Woot
Other
- Save 20% off thousands of purchases of $25 or more (save up to $250 max) – eBay (coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Logitech Ergo M575 wireless trackball mouse for $40 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Logitech Brio 4K webcam for $139 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K media streamer for $82 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- PNY storage for up to 42% off – Amazon
- Meta Portal smart display for $54 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of indie eBooks – StoryBundle