Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

EBay is running a sale that lets you save 20% off the price of 16,000+ products when you use the coupon code JULYSAVINGS at checkout. Just make sure to spend $25 or more, make your purchase by July 6th, 2022 and note that savings top out at $250 (but you can use the coupon up to two times).

Meanwhile Amazon continues to offer some deep discounts on refurbished Fire tablets for Prime members (or you can wait two weeks and see how much you can save on new models during Prime Day on July 12 and 13.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Audio

Tablets

PCs

Charging

Other