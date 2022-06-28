Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running deals on many of its eero mesh WiFi router systems, although you need a Prime membership to get some of discounts on some of the newest members of the eero lineup.
Meanwhile Microsoft has a sale on mice, keyboards, and other PC accessories, Amazon is selling some Anker charging products for up to 35% off, and B&H is selling a 2-pack of WD 2TB portable SSDs for $300. Speeds top out at 400MB/s, but that’s still one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for this much portable solid state storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Networking
- eero 6 dual-band mesh WiFi router system (2-pack) for $111 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- eero 6 dual-band mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $159 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Eero 6+ dual-band mesh WiFi 6 router system (3-pack) for $194 – Amazon
- eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh WiFi 6 router system (3-pack) for $389 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh WiFi 6E router system (3-pack) for $419 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
Audio
- UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony LinkBuds true wireless earbuds for $70 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Mice & Keyboards
- Lenovo Select Wireless Everyday Mouse for $9 – Lenovo
- Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth ergonomic mouse for $28 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth mouse & keyboard for $40 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard for $53 – Microsoft Store
Other
- WD Elements SE 2TB portable SSD (400MB/s) (2-pack) for $300 – B&H
- Save up to 35% on Select Anker charging products – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle for $40 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $70 – Amazon
- HP 14″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4120/4GB/64GB for $150 – Best Buy