Amazon is running deals on many of its eero mesh WiFi router systems, although you need a Prime membership to get some of discounts on some of the newest members of the eero lineup.

Meanwhile Microsoft has a sale on mice, keyboards, and other PC accessories, Amazon is selling some Anker charging products for up to 35% off, and B&H is selling a 2-pack of WD 2TB portable SSDs for $300. Speeds top out at 400MB/s, but that’s still one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for this much portable solid state storage.

WD Elements SE 2TB portable SSD (2-pack) for $300

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Networking

Audio

Mice & Keyboards

Other

