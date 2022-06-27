Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Last week my laptop charger stopped working after about three and a half years of use. My best guess is that either a chat chewed on it or the charger got snagged under a couch or table and a connection came loose. I might have been able to fix it with a bit of electric tape and patience, but fortunately my notebook works with any USB Type-C charger that supports 45W power delivery or higher.

So I picked up a 65W RAVPower charger that’s on sale for $20 when you use the coupon RPEN4. It’s smaller than my old charger, comes with a USB-C cable, and should work with third-party cables if anything ever happens to this one. There’s also a USB Type-A port, allowing me to charge two gadgets at once. My new charger arrived in just a few days and seems to work just as well as my old one… although the USB cable is a little short, so I might look into picking up a longer one in the future.

