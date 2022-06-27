Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Last week my laptop charger stopped working after about three and a half years of use. My best guess is that either a chat chewed on it or the charger got snagged under a couch or table and a connection came loose. I might have been able to fix it with a bit of electric tape and patience, but fortunately my notebook works with any USB Type-C charger that supports 45W power delivery or higher.
So I picked up a 65W RAVPower charger that’s on sale for $20 when you use the coupon RPEN4. It’s smaller than my old charger, comes with a USB-C cable, and should work with third-party cables if anything ever happens to this one. There’s also a USB Type-A port, allowing me to charge two gadgets at once. My new charger arrived in just a few days and seems to work just as well as my old one… although the USB cable is a little short, so I might look into picking up a longer one in the future.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- Anker PowerPort III Duo 40W USB Type-C dual-port wall charger for $21 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Nano Pro 20W USB Type-C wall charger for $14 – Newegg (coupon: SSBT2728)
- RAVPower 65W USB Type-C & Type-A dual-port wall charger + USB-C cable for $20 – RAVPower (coupon: RPEN4)
- Anker 289Wh portable power station for $200 – Amazon (coupon: POWERHOUSE32)
Audio & Video
- Dearam Bluetooth 4.1 earbuds for $5 – Woot
- JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $30 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR media streamer & sound bar for $99 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar Pro for $150 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Select fantasy audiobooks for $5 and up – Audible/Amazon
- 3 months of Audible Plus free for new subscribers – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon