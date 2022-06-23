Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week. Amazon is offering 4 months of free (and ad-free) music streaming to first-time subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. And if you’re in the market for a small desktop PC (and don’t need a lot of horsepower) Woot’s got you covered with a $129 barebones Intel NUC powered by a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core chip.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- A Game of Thrones: The Board Game (Digital Edition) for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Talisman digital board games – Humble Bundle
- Steam Summer Sale – Steam
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for free – Amazon (new subscribers only)
- Get $20 credit to spend on Prime Day when you upload your first photo – Amazon Photos
PCs & Tablets
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Celeron J4005 for $130 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5″ notebook w/Ryzen 5 4680U/8GB/128GB for $650 – Woot (or refurb from eBay w/2-year warranty for $379)
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $700 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet for $127 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet w/64GB for $419 – Walmart