Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week. Amazon is offering 4 months of free (and ad-free) music streaming to first-time subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. And if you’re in the market for a small desktop PC (and don’t need a lot of horsepower) Woot’s got you covered with a $129 barebones Intel NUC powered by a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core chip.

Intel NUC (barebones) mini PC w/Celeron J4005 for $130 (Woot)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

PCs & Tablets

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.