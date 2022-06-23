Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week. Amazon is offering 4 months of free (and ad-free) music streaming to first-time subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. And if you’re in the market for a small desktop PC (and don’t need a lot of horsepower) Woot’s got you covered with a $129 barebones Intel NUC powered by a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core chip.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

PCs & Tablets