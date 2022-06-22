Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today you can pick up a $199 Windows laptop with 4G LTE support, find a bunch of good deals on Lenovo convertibles or 2-in-1 tablets running Windows or Chrome OS, and a sale on Herman Miller chairs.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops & Tablets
- Gateway 11.6″ convertible notebook w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB/4G LTE for $199 – Walmart
- Lenovo Duet 3i 10.3″ 2-in-1 Windows tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $230 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482 dual-screen laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $870 – Newegg
Chromebooks & Chrome OS tablets
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga convertible Chromebook w/Athlon 3150C/4GB/32GB for $249 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Flex 5 13″ convertible Chromebook w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/32GB for $270 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 10.9″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $295 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/256GB for $370 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $379 – Best Buy