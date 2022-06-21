Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day is weeks away, but Amazon is warming things up by offering some early deals exclusively to Prime members. You can pick up a refurbished Kindle or a refurbished Fire HD tablet for as little as $40 or score 30+ PC games for free.
But Amazon isn’t the only retailer running a sale. B&H has a “Mega Deal Zone” sale with deep discounts on hundreds of products. And Best Buy has deals on laptops and other items.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $79 – Best Buy
- Asus E210 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB?64GB for $110 – Best Buy
- Asus E401 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $150 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ notebook w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $479 – B&H
- Acer Swift 5 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $679 – B&H
- Asus ZenBook Flip S13 OLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $999 – B&H
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for up to $500 off – Microsoft Store
Amazon devices
- Refurb Amazon Kindle for $40 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $40 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 for $70 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $100 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon Luna game controller for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV devices for $20 and up – Amazon
Other
- JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds for $55 – Amazon
- Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD for $150 – B&H
- 30+ PC games for free – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for free – Amazon