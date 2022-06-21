Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon Prime Day is weeks away, but Amazon is warming things up by offering some early deals exclusively to Prime members. You can pick up a refurbished Kindle or a refurbished Fire HD tablet for as little as $40 or score 30+ PC games for free.

But Amazon isn’t the only retailer running a sale. B&H has a “Mega Deal Zone” sale with deep discounts on hundreds of products. And Best Buy has deals on laptops and other items.

Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $479 (B&H)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Amazon devices

Other

