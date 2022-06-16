Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

In the market for a smart screen and/or dedicated video calling device? The Google Nest Hub is on sale for $60. Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is just $50. And the Meta Portal is on sale for $55, despite having the largest screen (and the highest list price) of the three.

Meanwhile Best Buy is selling an HP Envy x360 13 inch convertible notebook with an OLED display and an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor for just $800 (unfortunately it has just 8GB of RAM that’s not user upgradeable), and the Epic Games Store is giving away Supraland for free this week.

HP Envy x360 13″ for $800 (Best Buy)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Smart Speakers & displays

Media Streamers

Audio

Downloads & Streaming

Other

