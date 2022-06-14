Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Both Satechi and Aukey are offering 20% off PC and mobile accessories ahead of Father’s Day, which makes today as good a day as any to stock up on spare chargers, batteries, USB cables, or other gadgets like USB hubs or wireless earbuds.

Or if you’re looking for a cheap device that you can use for video calls, the Meta Portal 10″ smart screen/video call device is on sale for $57 today, down from a list price of $179.

Keep in mind that we recently learned Facebook’s parent company Meta may be planning to phase out the Portal line of consumer devices soon, instead focusing on Portal for business moving forward. But I suspect the current Portal hardware will probably continue working for at least a few years.

PC & mobile accessories

Computers

Other