Amazon is running a Father’s Day sale on Kindle, Fire, Echo, Blink, and Ring products. But sometimes the best things in life are free… and today you can also snag some free PC games from Steam, GOG, or Epic.

Paramount+ is also giving away a free 1-month subscription if you sign up by June 20th using the promo code SUMMER.

Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free (coupon: SUMMER)

It doesn’t matter if you sign up for the ad-supported or ad-free tier, which means you can either save $10 and go ad-free or save $5 and put up with ads (I don’t know why you’d do that though, since you can always sign up for the ad-free tier and then downgrade to the ad-supported version if you decide to keep your subscription after your free month is up).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Amazon Devices

Amazon Kids Devices

Wireless audio

Other

