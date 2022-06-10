Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy and Newegg are both running 3-day flash sales with discounts on PCs, tablets, accessories, and a whole bunch of other electronic devices. Among other things, you can pick up a halfway decent Chromebook for as little as $89, or a Windows laptop with similar specs for $21 more.
Or if you’re looking for something a little more powerful, BuyDig is running a deal on an LG Gram 16 laptop which brings the price down to $699 (when you use the coupon: GRAM) at checkout. That’s one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for an LG Gram notebook, which are known for ultra-lightweight designs… and fairly high price tags. In this case, you’re looking at a 2.6 pound notebook with a WQXGA display and an 11th-gen Intel Core if processor.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Store sales
- Best Buy 3-day sale – Best Buy
- Newegg 72-hour sale – Newegg
Laptops (Under $200)
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $89 – Best Buy
- Asus E210MA 11.6″ Win11 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $110 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $119 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Asus R410 14″ Win11 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $150 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- HP 14″ touchscreen Win10 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $190 – Ant Online (via eBay)
Laptops ($699 and up)
- LG Gram 16″ WQXGA 2.6 pound laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $699 – BuyDig (coupon: GRAM)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Tablets & eReaders
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $189 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/128GB for $470 – Best Buy (or 64GB for $450)
- Kobo Clara HD eReader for $90 – Kobo
- Refurb Kobo Forma for $200 – Kobo
- Kobo Sage eReader for $230 – Kobo
Wireless audio
- Aukey EP-T25 true wireless earbuds for $18 – Newegg
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $92 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $110 – Best Buy
Other
- Ms. Marvel digital comics sale – ComiXology/Amazon
- SanDisk 2TB portable SSD for $180 – Best Buy
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank (20W wired, 10W wireless charging) for $20 – Newegg