Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy and Newegg are both running 3-day flash sales with discounts on PCs, tablets, accessories, and a whole bunch of other electronic devices. Among other things, you can pick up a halfway decent Chromebook for as little as $89, or a Windows laptop with similar specs for $21 more.

Or if you’re looking for something a little more powerful, BuyDig is running a deal on an LG Gram 16 laptop which brings the price down to $699 (when you use the coupon: GRAM) at checkout. That’s one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for an LG Gram notebook, which are known for ultra-lightweight designs… and fairly high price tags. In this case, you’re looking at a 2.6 pound notebook with a WQXGA display and an 11th-gen Intel Core if processor.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Store sales

Laptops (Under $200)

Laptops ($699 and up)

Tablets & eReaders

Wireless audio

Other