Amazon is selling the Asus Chromebook CM3 10.5 inch tablet with a detachable keyboard for $300, which is $70 off the list price for this 2-in-1 Chromebook. But if you prefer a keyboard that’s permanently attached, Best Buy is selling a Lenovo Flex 5 13″ convertible Chromebook for $279 and an Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14″ convertible for $249.
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14″ FHD convertible w/Ryzen 3 3250C/4GB/64GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible Chromebook w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/32GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook CM3 10.5″ FHD 2-in-1 tablet w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $300 – Amazon
Games & gaming
- Razer Kishi mobile game controller for Android for $45 – Amazon
- Maneater PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- Refurb Samsung laptops for $500 and up – Woot
- Save $84 when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids or Kids Pro tablets – Amazon
- Mac Mini (2020) with M1/8GB/256GB for $570 – Amazon (price in cart)