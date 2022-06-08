Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 are on sale for $50 off, bringing the price of these wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones to $200. But if you’re looking for something way cheaper, meh is running a deal on Anker’s Soundcore Life Note true wireless earbuds that brings the price down to $25. You could buy 8 sets for the price of one pair of Surface Headphones 2. I don’t know why you’d do that, but you could.
Meanwhile, Amazon’s selling refurbished Fire HD 8 Plus tablets for $50 and up, Best Buy is selling the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 inch tablet for $160 and up, and HP has some pretty good deals on a number of laptops.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $50 and up – Amazon
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/32GB for $90 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $110 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ tablet for $160 and up – Best Buy
PCs
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Tiny mini PC w/Core i5-11400T/16GB/512GB for $689 – Lenovo (coupon: TINYMAY)
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/512GB for $690 – HP
- HP Envy 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $700 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $850 – HP
Audio and video
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29 – Amazon
- TiVo Stream 4K Android TV media streamer for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K media streamer for $80 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life true wireless earbuds for $25 – meh
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Amazon (or Microsoft)
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of Copcam PC games – Humble Bundle