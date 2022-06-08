Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 are on sale for $50 off, bringing the price of these wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones to $200. But if you’re looking for something way cheaper, meh is running a deal on Anker’s Soundcore Life Note true wireless earbuds that brings the price down to $25. You could buy 8 sets for the price of one pair of Surface Headphones 2. I don’t know why you’d do that, but you could.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s selling refurbished Fire HD 8 Plus tablets for $50 and up, Best Buy is selling the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 inch tablet for $160 and up, and HP has some pretty good deals on a number of laptops.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

PCs

Audio and video

Downloads & Streaming

Name your price for a bundle of Copcam PC games – Humble Bundle