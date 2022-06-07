Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Thinkpad X12 detachable is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 12.3 inch FHD+ display, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a detachable keyboard, and a low-power Intel Tiger Lake-U processor. When Lenovo launched the tablet last year, it sold for $1149 and up. But now you can pick one up for less than half that price.
Lenovo is selling select models for as little as $566 through its eBay store, or you can pay $749 at Lenovo.com for a model with twice the RAM and storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/64GB for $389 – Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-1130G7/8GB/256GB for $566 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-1140G7/8GB/512GB for $611 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $749 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDGDEAL)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $499 – Microsoft (via eBay)
Charging
- Anker charging product sale – Amazon
- BCMaster 30W USB wall charger 2-pack for $18 – meh
- BCMaster 65W USB wall charger 2-pack for $32 – meh
Other
- The Widow Queen eBook by Elżbieta Cherezińska for free – Tor
- 5TB of cloud backup storage space for $8 for the first year – iDrive
- Klipsch T5 II true wireless earbuds for $55 – Klipsch (via eBay)
- Microsoft Surface mobile Mouse for $18 – Microsoft Store