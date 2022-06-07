Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Thinkpad X12 detachable is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 12.3 inch FHD+ display, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a detachable keyboard, and a low-power Intel Tiger Lake-U processor. When Lenovo launched the tablet last year, it sold for $1149 and up. But now you can pick one up for less than half that price.

Lenovo is selling select models for as little as $566 through its eBay store, or you can pay $749 at Lenovo.com for a model with twice the RAM and storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

