Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Thinkpad X12 detachable  is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 12.3 inch FHD+ display, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a detachable keyboard, and a low-power Intel Tiger Lake-U processor. When Lenovo launched the tablet last year, it sold for $1149 and up. But now you can pick one up for less than half that price.

Lenovo is selling select models for as little as $566 through its eBay store, or you can pay $749 at Lenovo.com for a model with twice the RAM and storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets & laptops

Charging

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.