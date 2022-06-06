Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

EBay is running another 15% off sale, this time ahead of Father’s Day. Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, which has a list price of $170, is currently on sale for less than half that. And Walmart is selling Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go laptop for just $169.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, it’s probably not the speediest Windows notebook money can buy. But that’s less than half the price it sold for when it launched last summer, when it was already one of the most affordable Windows on ARM notebooks to date.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Other