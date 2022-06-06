Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
EBay is running another 15% off sale, this time ahead of Father’s Day. Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, which has a list price of $170, is currently on sale for less than half that. And Walmart is selling Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go laptop for just $169.
With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, it’s probably not the speediest Windows notebook money can buy. But that’s less than half the price it sold for when it launched last summer, when it was already one of the most affordable Windows on ARM notebooks to date.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus R410MA 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $150 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ FHD laptop w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $169 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 12.4″ convertible w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $369 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3″ tablet w/Intel Tiger Lake + Type Cover bundle for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $675 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $1300 – Best Buy
Other
- Save 15% on select purchases (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: TECHGIFTSFORDAD)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse for $80 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $260 – Newegg
- WD EasyStore 16TB external desktop HDD for $280 – Best Buy
Picked up a galaxy book go about 20$ higher as a gift. Was shocked at how high quality it felt. I’ve used much more expensive stuff with far less build quality. Very solid. I didn’t get much chance to test it for performance though it seemed snappy enough during basic setup, but it’s a great price even just to have a backup unit around.