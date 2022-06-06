Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

EBay is running another 15% off sale, this time ahead of Father’s Day. Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, which has a list price of $170, is currently on sale for less than half that. And Walmart is selling Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go laptop for just $169.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, it’s probably not the speediest Windows notebook money can buy. But that’s less than half the price it sold for when it launched last summer, when it was already one of the most affordable Windows on ARM notebooks to date.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go for $169 (Walmart)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Picked up a galaxy book go about 20$ higher as a gift. Was shocked at how high quality it felt. I’ve used much more expensive stuff with far less build quality. Very solid. I didn’t get much chance to test it for performance though it seemed snappy enough during basic setup, but it’s a great price even just to have a backup unit around.

    Reply