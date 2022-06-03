Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Wolfenstein: The New Order for free this week. Lenovo and Samsung have a bunch of tablet deals. And if you’re looking to upgrade your home network, Amazon’s got you covered with a deal on a pair of tri-band mesh WiFi 6 routers from Linksys.
Meanwhile, Adorama is running a Summer Clearance sale with discounts on hundreds of items including computers, music instruments, and pro video and audio gear. Among other things, you can pick up a 2.5 pound LG Gram 15 notebook with a big screen, a lightweight design, and plenty of memory and storage for $799.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- LG Gram 15.6″ 2.5 pound notebook w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $799 – Adorama
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Adorama
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $499 – Microsoft (via eBay)
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $160 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/128GB for $170 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ tablet w/Unisoc T618 for $180 and up – Samsung
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $260 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 w/SD870/8GB/128GB/HDMI input for $380 – Lenovo
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $95 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $115 – Amazon
Other
- Wolfenstein: The New Order PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Linksys Velop MX800 mesh WiFi 6 tri-band router system (2-pack) for $269 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Lenovo ThinkPad Wired USB keyboard for $36 – Lenovo