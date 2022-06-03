Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Wolfenstein: The New Order for free this week. Lenovo and Samsung have a bunch of tablet deals. And if you’re looking to upgrade your home network, Amazon’s got you covered with a deal on a pair of tri-band mesh WiFi 6 routers from Linksys.

Meanwhile, Adorama is running a Summer Clearance sale with discounts on hundreds of items including computers, music instruments, and pro video and audio gear. Among other things, you can pick up a 2.5 pound LG Gram 15 notebook with a big screen, a lightweight design, and plenty of memory and storage for $799.

LG Gram 15 for $799

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.