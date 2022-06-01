Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Gaming is a perk for Prime members that lets you add a handful of different PC games to your digital library for free every month, and this month those free titles include Far Cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island, and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship.
Recently Amazon also began adding titles that you could stream from the company’s Luna game streaming service during the month, and the June titles include Far Cry 4, Bloodrayne 2, and Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga 13″ FHD convertible w/AMD 3150C/4GB/32GB for $249 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 12.3″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $709 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- MINISFORUM EliteMini TH50 mini PC w/Core i5-11320H/16GB/256GB for $419 – MINISFORUM
PC accessories
- Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for $115 – Newegg
- Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse for $89 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- 6 PC games (including Far Cry 4 and Escape from Monkey Island) free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
- 5 PC games free to stream during June for Prime Members (including Far Cry 4 and BloodRayne 2) – Amazon Luna
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 15 sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle Pride Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of LGBTQ digital comics – Humble Pride Month Bundle
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Woot
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon