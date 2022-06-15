The CrowPi L is a small laptop computer shell designed to be powered by a Raspberry Pi. It has a display, keyboard, battery, and other components… but it’s the Raspberry PI you stuff inside that will serve as the actual brains of the computer.

Made by the same folks who delivered the CrowPi and CrowPi 2, the new model is again aimed at the education space and comes with 96 courses on programming for beginners. But unlike earlier models, you don’t need to back a crowdfunding campaign this time – the CrowPi L is up for pre-order from the Elecrow website for just over $200, and it’s expected to begin shipping June 30, 2022.

The new model is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single-board computers, and if you don’t already have one you can order one from Elecrow… but it’ll add at least $150 to the price tag because Raspberry Pi boards are in short supply at the moment.

Features for the CrowPi L include:

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel IPS LCD display

Built-in keyboard, touchpad, mic, 2MP camera, stereo speakers, and 3.5mm audio jack

5,000 mAh battery (for up to 3 hours of run time)

Fan for active cooling

While earlier CrowPi models required some assembly in order to connect all of the components, everything but the Raspberry Pi itself is pre-installed in the new model. Add the single-board computer and you can use it to run CrowPi’s education-focused software or any other supported operating system.

There’s also support for an optional expansion shield that connects to the Raspberry Pi’s 40-pin GPIO header, allowing you to work on hardware projects using the optional Crowtail Starter Kit (which costs $51 extra and includes sensors, buttons, LED lights, a small LCD display, an IR receiver and remote control, and other accessories).

You can find more details at the Elecrow website.

via CrowPi 2 Kickstarter update