After launching in China earlier this year, the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphones are available worldwide with prices starting at $549 and $799, respectively.

Both phones feature 6.67 inch AMOLED displays with 144 Hz refresh rates and 720 Hz touch sampling rates, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, 4,650 mAh batteries, 120W fast charging., and pressure-sensitive magnetic trigger buttons. But the Pro model has a faster processor, speedier RAM, and better cameras, among other things.

The Black Shark 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and supports up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pro model has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and the global version supports up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

While both phones have liquid cooling, the Pro model has a new “dual vapor chamber” liquids cooling system.

For gaming, the Black Shark 5 series phones feature dual-zone pressure-sensitive displays and “Magnetic pop-up trigger” buttons built into the sides of the phone, with 7 levels of pressure sensitivity. And while gaming can run through a smartphone battery pretty quickly, the 120W fast charging allows you to fully top up a battery in as little as 15 minutes. There’s also support for bypassing charging altogether, allowing you to just plug in your phone and game.

Black Shark 5 ProBlack Shark 5
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Display6.67 inch AMOLED
2400 x 1080 pixels
10-bit
HDR10+
144 Hz refresh rate
720 touch sampling rate
2 ambient light sensors		6.67 inch AMOLED
2400 x 1080 pixels
10-bit
HDR10+
144 Hz refresh rate
720 touch sampling rate
2 ambient light sensors
RAM8GB / 12GB/ 16GB
LPDDR5-6400		8GB / 12GB
LPDDR5-5500
Storage128GB / 256GB
UFS 3.1		128GB / 256GB
UFS 3.1
Battery4,650 mAh4,650 mAh
Charging120W (wired)120W (wired)
AudioStereo speakers
4 microphones		Stereo speakers
Cameras108MP (primary)
13MP (ultra wide-angle
5MP (telephoto/macro)
16MP (front)		64MP (primary)
13MP (ultra wide-angle)
2MP (telephoto/macro)
16MP (front)
Price8GB / 128GB: $799, €799, £639
12GB / 256GB: $899, €899, £739
16GB / 256GB: $999, €999, £809		8GB / 128GB: $549, €549, £439
12GB / 256GB: $649, €649, £529

