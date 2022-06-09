After launching in China earlier this year, the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphones are available worldwide with prices starting at $549 and $799, respectively.

Both phones feature 6.67 inch AMOLED displays with 144 Hz refresh rates and 720 Hz touch sampling rates, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, 4,650 mAh batteries, 120W fast charging., and pressure-sensitive magnetic trigger buttons. But the Pro model has a faster processor, speedier RAM, and better cameras, among other things.

The Black Shark 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and supports up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pro model has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and the global version supports up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

While both phones have liquid cooling, the Pro model has a new “dual vapor chamber” liquids cooling system.

For gaming, the Black Shark 5 series phones feature dual-zone pressure-sensitive displays and “Magnetic pop-up trigger” buttons built into the sides of the phone, with 7 levels of pressure sensitivity. And while gaming can run through a smartphone battery pretty quickly, the 120W fast charging allows you to fully top up a battery in as little as 15 minutes. There’s also support for bypassing charging altogether, allowing you to just plug in your phone and game.

Black Shark 5 Pro Black Shark 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Display 6.67 inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

10-bit

HDR10+

144 Hz refresh rate

720 touch sampling rate

2 ambient light sensors 6.67 inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

10-bit

HDR10+

144 Hz refresh rate

720 touch sampling rate

2 ambient light sensors RAM 8GB / 12GB/ 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 8GB / 12GB

LPDDR5-5500 Storage 128GB / 256GB

UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB

UFS 3.1 Battery 4,650 mAh 4,650 mAh Charging 120W (wired) 120W (wired) Audio Stereo speakers

4 microphones Stereo speakers Cameras 108MP (primary)

13MP (ultra wide-angle

5MP (telephoto/macro)

16MP (front) 64MP (primary)

13MP (ultra wide-angle)

2MP (telephoto/macro)

16MP (front) Price 8GB / 128GB: $799, €799, £639

12GB / 256GB: $899, €899, £739

16GB / 256GB: $999, €999, £809 8GB / 128GB: $549, €549, £439

12GB / 256GB: $649, €649, £529