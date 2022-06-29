When AYN began taking pre-orders for its first Windows-powered handheld gaming PC earlier this month customers had a choice of opting for low-cost AYN Loki Mini or Mini Pro models with Intel Celeron or Pentium processors or an AMD Mendocino chip, or higher-priced Loki and Loki Max models with AMD Ryzen 6000U chips.

Now there’s another option for folks who want a budget device with a little more horsepower. When pre-ordering an AYN Loki Mini Pro, you can now pay a little extra for up to an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a slightly larger battery and/or up to 16GB of RAM.

Like all members of the AYN Loki lineup, the Loki Mini and Mini Pro features a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display surrounded by game controllers. But while models with Ryzen 6000U chips and AMD RDNA 2 graphics sell for $489 to $775, the Loki Mini models are positioned as budget options with prices in the $260 to $389 range.

In related news, it looks like AYN has decided not to offer a $239 model with an Intel Pentium 7305 processor, which was originally expected to be the lowest cost option. Instead the entry-level Loki Mini will now come with an AMD Mendocino processor. But folks who’ve already pre-ordered can contact AYN for a free upgrade to a Loki Mini Pro with an Intel Pentium 8505 chip instead.

That means there are now a total of available with six pricing/configuration options for the Loki Mini series:

Loki Mini with AMD Mendocino / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 26.5 Wh battery for $260

Loki Mini Pro with Pentium 8505 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $279

Loki Mini Pro with Pentium 8505 / 16GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $319

Loki Mini Pro with AMD Mendocino / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $299

Loki Mini Pro with Core i3-1215U / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 46.2 Wh battery for $349 (new)

Loki Mini Pro with Core i3-1215U / 16GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 46.2 Wh battery for $389 (new)

Here’s the complete run-down of AYN Loki configurations as of June 29, 2022:

Loki Mini Loki Mini Pro Loki Loki Max Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD Processor AMD Mendocino (Zen 2) Intel Pentium 8505 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 6 threads) or Intel Core i3-1215U (Alder Lake U (6 cores, 8 threads) or AMD Mendocino (Zen 2) AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

Zen 3+ architecture

6 cores / 12 threads AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Zen 3+ architecture

8 cores / 16 threads Graphics 12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/48 eu (7305 / 8505) 12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/64eu (1215) or AMD RDNA 2 AMD Radeon 660M

6 GPU compute cores AMD Radeon 680M

12 GPU compute cores RAM 8GB LPDDR4x-4266 (Intel) LPDDR5-6400 (AMD) 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz Storage 128GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD

microSD card reader 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 26.5 Wh 40.5 Wh (Pentium 8505)

46.2 Wh battery (Core i3-1215U) 46.2 Wh Ports USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 4

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Controllers Full controller w/Xbox-style layout

Hall Sensor Analog Triggers

Gyroscope

Rumble support Size & weight 15mm thick 362 grams 20mm thick ? ? ? ? ? Colors transparent black (AMD), white (Intel) black, white black, white black, white Price $260 $279 (Intel)

$299 (AMD) $489 (8GB / 128GB)

$579 (16GB / 256GB)

$649 (16GB / 512GB ) $775

The new option probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. AYN has been duking it out with rival AYA in the budget handheld space. AYA announced the Neo Air Plus the same week that AYN introduced the Loki line of handhelds. Both companies are offering some models with starting prices below $300, and the two companies seemed to adjust their pricing and CPU options in real-time as a response to the other’s announcements.

Overall, the handheld gaming PC space is looking a lot more competitive in 2022 than it did just a year ago.