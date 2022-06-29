When AYN began taking pre-orders for its first Windows-powered handheld gaming PC earlier this month customers had a choice of opting for low-cost AYN Loki Mini or Mini Pro models with Intel Celeron or Pentium processors or an AMD Mendocino chip, or higher-priced Loki and Loki Max models with AMD Ryzen 6000U chips.
Now there’s another option for folks who want a budget device with a little more horsepower. When pre-ordering an AYN Loki Mini Pro, you can now pay a little extra for up to an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a slightly larger battery and/or up to 16GB of RAM.
Like all members of the AYN Loki lineup, the Loki Mini and Mini Pro features a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display surrounded by game controllers. But while models with Ryzen 6000U chips and AMD RDNA 2 graphics sell for $489 to $775, the Loki Mini models are positioned as budget options with prices in the $260 to $389 range.
In related news, it looks like AYN has decided not to offer a $239 model with an Intel Pentium 7305 processor, which was originally expected to be the lowest cost option. Instead the entry-level Loki Mini will now come with an AMD Mendocino processor. But folks who’ve already pre-ordered can contact AYN for a free upgrade to a Loki Mini Pro with an Intel Pentium 8505 chip instead.
That means there are now a total of available with six pricing/configuration options for the Loki Mini series:
- Loki Mini with AMD Mendocino / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 26.5 Wh battery for $260
- Loki Mini Pro with Pentium 8505 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $279
- Loki Mini Pro with Pentium 8505 / 16GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $319
- Loki Mini Pro with AMD Mendocino / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $299
- Loki Mini Pro with Core i3-1215U / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 46.2 Wh battery for $349 (new)
- Loki Mini Pro with Core i3-1215U / 16GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 46.2 Wh battery for $389 (new)
Here’s the complete run-down of AYN Loki configurations as of June 29, 2022:
|Loki Mini
|Loki Mini Pro
|Loki
|Loki Max
|Display
|6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
|Processor
AMD Mendocino (Zen 2)
Intel Pentium 8505 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 6 threads)
or
Intel Core i3-1215U (Alder Lake U (6 cores, 8 threads)
or
AMD Mendocino (Zen 2)
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
Zen 3+ architecture
6 cores / 12 threads
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
Zen 3+ architecture
8 cores / 16 threads
|Graphics
12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/48 eu (7305 / 8505)
12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/64eu (1215)
or
AMD RDNA 2
|AMD Radeon 660M
6 GPU compute cores
|AMD Radeon 680M
12 GPU compute cores
|RAM
8GB
LPDDR4x-4266 (Intel)
LPDDR5-6400 (AMD)
|8GB / 16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
|16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
|Storage
|128GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD
microSD card reader
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
|512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|26.5 Wh
|40.5 Wh (Pentium 8505)
46.2 Wh battery (Core i3-1215U)
|46.2 Wh
|Ports
|USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
|USB 4
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
|Controllers
|Full controller w/Xbox-style layout
Hall Sensor Analog Triggers
Gyroscope
Rumble support
|Size & weight
|15mm thick
362 grams
|20mm thick
?
|?
?
|?
?
|Colors
|transparent black (AMD), white (Intel)
|black, white
|black, white
|black, white
|Price
|$260
|$279 (Intel)
$299 (AMD)
|$489 (8GB / 128GB)
$579 (16GB / 256GB)
$649 (16GB / 512GB )
|$775
The new option probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. AYN has been duking it out with rival AYA in the budget handheld space. AYA announced the Neo Air Plus the same week that AYN introduced the Loki line of handhelds. Both companies are offering some models with starting prices below $300, and the two companies seemed to adjust their pricing and CPU options in real-time as a response to the other’s announcements.
Overall, the handheld gaming PC space is looking a lot more competitive in 2022 than it did just a year ago.
There’s talk in Taki’s Discord that the Intel Loki Mini is discontinued and anyone who actually preordered it can refund or get a free upgrade to the Intel 8505 Loki Mini Pro. I didn’t check if it was confirmed by Taki or AYN though.
Interesting. It does look like they’re no longer taking pre-orders for that model.
Until we get AMDs Mendocino benchmarks and its iGPU, we can’t really estimate what to buy.