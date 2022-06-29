When AYN began taking pre-orders for its first Windows-powered handheld gaming PC earlier this month customers had a choice of opting for low-cost AYN Loki Mini or Mini Pro models with Intel Celeron or Pentium processors or an AMD Mendocino chip, or higher-priced Loki and Loki Max models with AMD Ryzen 6000U chips.

Now there’s another option for folks who want a budget device with a little more horsepower. When pre-ordering an AYN Loki Mini Pro, you can now pay a little extra for up to an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a slightly larger battery and/or up to 16GB of RAM.

Like all members of the AYN Loki lineup, the Loki Mini and Mini Pro features a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display surrounded by game controllers. But while models with Ryzen 6000U chips and AMD RDNA 2 graphics sell for $489 to $775, the Loki Mini models are positioned as budget options with prices in the $260 to $389 range.

In related news, it looks like AYN has decided not to offer a $239 model with an Intel Pentium 7305 processor, which was originally expected to be the lowest cost option. Instead the entry-level Loki Mini will now come with an AMD Mendocino processor. But folks who’ve already pre-ordered can contact AYN for a free upgrade to a Loki Mini Pro with an Intel Pentium 8505 chip instead.

That means there are now a total of available with six pricing/configuration options for the Loki Mini series:

  • Loki Mini with AMD Mendocino / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 26.5 Wh battery for $260
  • Loki Mini Pro with Pentium 8505 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $279
  • Loki Mini Pro with Pentium 8505 / 16GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $319
  • Loki Mini Pro with AMD Mendocino / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 40.5 Wh battery for $299
  • Loki Mini Pro with Core i3-1215U / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 46.2 Wh battery for $349 (new)
  • Loki Mini Pro with Core i3-1215U / 16GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 46.2 Wh battery for $389 (new)

Here’s the complete run-down of AYN Loki configurations as of June 29, 2022:

Loki MiniLoki Mini ProLokiLoki Max
Display6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
Processor

AMD Mendocino (Zen 2)

Intel Pentium 8505 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 6 threads)

or

Intel Core i3-1215U (Alder Lake U (6 cores, 8 threads)

or

AMD Mendocino (Zen 2)

AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
Zen 3+ architecture
6 cores / 12 threads		AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
Zen 3+ architecture
8 cores / 16 threads
Graphics

12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/48 eu (7305 / 8505)

12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/64eu (1215)

or

AMD RDNA 2

AMD Radeon 660M
6 GPU compute cores		AMD Radeon 680M
12 GPU compute cores
RAM

8GB

LPDDR4x-4266 (Intel)

LPDDR5-6400 (AMD)

8GB / 16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz		16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
Storage128GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD
microSD card reader		128GB / 256GB / 512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader		512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Battery26.5 Wh40.5 Wh (Pentium 8505)
46.2 Wh battery (Core i3-1215U)		46.2 Wh
PortsUSB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 4
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
ControllersFull controller w/Xbox-style layout
Hall Sensor Analog Triggers
Gyroscope
Rumble support
Size & weight15mm thick

362 grams

20mm thick

?

?

?

?

?

Colorstransparent black (AMD), white (Intel)black, whiteblack, whiteblack, white
Price$260$279 (Intel)
$299 (AMD)		$489 (8GB / 128GB)
$579 (16GB / 256GB)
$649 (16GB / 512GB )		$775

The new option probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. AYN has been duking it out with rival AYA in the budget handheld space. AYA announced the Neo Air Plus the same week that AYN introduced the Loki line of handhelds. Both companies are offering some models with starting prices below $300, and the two companies seemed to adjust their pricing and CPU options in real-time as a response to the other’s announcements.

Overall, the handheld gaming PC space is looking a lot more competitive in 2022 than it did just a year ago.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

3 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. There’s talk in Taki’s Discord that the Intel Loki Mini is discontinued and anyone who actually preordered it can refund or get a free upgrade to the Intel 8505 Loki Mini Pro. I didn’t check if it was confirmed by Taki or AYN though.

    Reply

  2. Until we get AMDs Mendocino benchmarks and its iGPU, we can’t really estimate what to buy.

    Reply