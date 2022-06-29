Chinese handheld gaming PC maker AYA has unveiled yet another new model coming to the company’s growing lineup of portable gaming devices.

The AYA Neo Next II has a few features that make it stand out from the rest though.

First, in addition to D-Pads, analog sticks, action buttons, and shoulder buttons, the AYA Neo Next II has two built-in touchpads. The only other modern handheld PC maker to include touchpads at the moment is Valve, which uses them for its Steam Deck.

Touchpads theoretically open the door to playing games that were designed for keyboard and mouse input rather than controllers. They could also make it a bit easier to navigate Windows or Linux-based operating systems without a mouse. But despite the Steam Deck’s popularity, I’ve seen mixed opinions on whether the touchpads are actually all that helpful.

Another thing that sets the AYA Neo Next II apart? It’s designed with support for an external graphics card. Theoretically any handheld game system with a Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 port with support for 40 Gbps data should also be able to work with external graphics docks, but it looks like AYA is positioning the Neo Next II as a device made specifically for eGPUs.

For now all I know for certain is that there appears to be a button on the front of the device that you can press to switch between integrated and external graphics. It’s unclear whether the company will go any further than that by offering its own graphics dock, any kind of special connector, or other features to make it easier to use external graphics.

But this does open the door toward using the handheld gaming PC as your only gaming PC. Hook it up to an external GPU and display while gaming from home for the best experience. Or unplug it and take it with you for lower-resolution, lower-quality gaming on the go.

AYA has suggested that the Neo Next II will be available with a choice of Intel Alder Lake or AMD Ryzen 7 6000U processor options, although the company hasn’t revealed specific chips yet.

While AYA has already shipped a couple of handheld gaming PCs including the AYA Neo and AYA Neo Next, the company’s roadmap for the coming year is looking very ambitious, with the recent announcements of upcoming models including:

That’s a lot of devices. AYA says the goal is to cater to the different needs/requests of different gamers. And indeed, this lineup means the company is promising to deliver a wide variety of products at different price points, some of which have unusual features to help them stand out in the increasingly crowded handheld gaming PC market.

But it’s pretty odd to see a company that has only delivered a few products to date announce so many new models in the span of a month or two.

via AYA (YouTube & Weibo)