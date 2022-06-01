The AYA Neo line of handheld gaming PCs is getting… complicated. It’s only been two years since the Chinese startup introduced its first Windows handheld with an AMD processor, and since then the company has shipped a few updated models with newer, faster processors.

But things got pretty wild in the past few weeks with the introduction of an AYA Neo 2, AYA Neo Slide, AYA Neo AIR, and AYA Neo Air Plus (which, ironically, has less impressive specs, but a much lower price tag). Now meet another model: the AYA Neo 2 Geek.

Coming in November, the new model looks very similar to the AYA Neo 2, with a similar display and body. But it’s meant to be a more affordable option with slightly less impressive specs.

The AYA Neo Air 2, for example, supports WiFi 6E, has dual gyroscopic sensors, ships standard with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, and will be available in configurations with up to 2TB of storage. But the Geek Edition model tops out at WiFi 6, 1TB of storage, and comes with a choice of two different processors.

AYA will offer at least two pricing/configuration options of the AYA 2 Geek:

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and 512GB of storage for $799

AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and 512GB of storage for $699

Both models will be available at discounted prices at launch for existing AYA customers with a discount code.

The AYA Neo 2 Geek is already available for pre-order in China, and the company says says next week it will reveal how customers outside of China will be able to pre-order the AYA Neo 2 Geek.

AYA hasn’t announced pricing for the AYA Neo Air 2 yet, but that model is expected to cost a bit more and ship a bit sooner, possibly by the end of 2022.

Both the AYA Neo 2 and the AYA Neo 2 Geek feature 7 inch displays, 16GB of RAM, three USB 4 Type-C ports, fingerprint readers, and built-in joysticks. And both support either Windows 11 or the Linux-based AYA Neo OS.

via AYA Neo (YouTube)