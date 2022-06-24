There’s another handheld gaming PC on the way. The upcoming AOKZOE handheld is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with Radeon 680M graphics based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. It run Windows 11 software. And it features what appears to be a rather large display surrounded by game controllers.

But who exactly is AOKZOE? It appears to be a sub-brand of a Chinese company One Netbook, which has been making handheld PCs for the past few years.

According to the US government, Shenzhen One Netbook Technology Co, Ltd. has applied for a trademark for the AOKZOE brand.

It’s unclear why the company, which already sells a number of handheld gaming PCs with Intel or AMD processor options, needs another brand to sell systems under. While One Netbook has confirmed it is working on handhelds with AMD’s new Ryzen 7 6800U processor, I guess the company never said it would be sold under the usual ONEXPLAYER brand.

The company hasn’t revealed pricing or availability information about the upcoming AOZKOE handheld yet, and we don’t have detailed specs yet either. But thanks to a set of promotional videos uploaded to the AOKZOE YouTube channel, we know that the device will feature AMD’s 8-core, 16-thread processor with 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores and 16GB of RAM, although it’s possible that there may be different configurations that come with different processor or memory options.

If and when the AOKZOE handheld launches, it will join an increasingly crowded handheld gaming PC market, where it faces competition from Valve, GPD, AYA, AYN, Anbernic, and other companies.

via /r/SBCGaming and @carygolomb