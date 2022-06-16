Handheld gaming company Anbernic’s latest device is a device with a retro design, a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel touchscreen IPS LCD display, and a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics.

But perhaps the most unusual thing about the Anbernic RG353P is that it’s a dual-boot system that ships with both Android and Linux software. The RG353P goes up for pre-order June 18th, with prices starting at $130.

The little device has 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that comes with Android 11 pre-installed. But the system also comes with a 16GB microSD card that’s loaded with a Linux-based operating system designed for running emulators.

While Anbernic says the system should be able to handle Nintendo64 and PlayStation Portable emulation, among other things, at least one independent reviewer suggests it’s probably better suited for emulating PlayStation 1 and earlier systems.

The Anbernic RG353P has 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and two microSD card readers (one for the bootable Linux distro and a second for up to 512GB of removable storage), support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, stereo speakers, and a 3,500 mAh battery that the company says provides up to 6 hours of battery life.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C OTG (for data)

1 x USB Type-C (for charging)

And while the Anbergnic RG353P looks like a game console designed in the 1990s, it has most of the buttons you’d expect from a modern system including dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, four shoulder buttons, four action buttons, and start and select buttons.

Anbernic offers two color options: grey or “black transparent” with a see-through case.