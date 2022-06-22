Anbernic is a Chinese company that makes handheld gaming devices, most of which are retro gaming devices powered by ARM processors and designed to run Android or Linux software. But it looks like the company may be developing its first handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor and support for Windows or the Linux-based Steam OS.

That could make the upcoming Anbernic Win600 an option for gamers looking to play modern PC games. It’s expected to go on sale in July, 2022 with a price tag in the $300 range.

That would make the Win600 one of the most affordable handheld gaming PCs on the market, but it would also be Anbernic’s most expensive device to date. The company’s ARM-based products typically sell for for between $50 and $250.

Anbernic first revealed it was working on the Win600 in January, but the company has been slow to provide details about the upcoming device. So far we know that it’ll have an AMD Athlon 3050e processor, which is a 2-core, 4-thread chip with support for CPU speeds up to 2.8 GHz and AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics with speeds up to 1 GHz.

While that chip isn’t exactly a speed demon, it should be capable of handling retro gaming, some indie games, and maybe a few recent AAA titles at low graphic settings. I wouldn’t expect Steam Deck-level performance from this budget device, but Anbernic recently showed that the Win600 has enough horsepower to handle Nintendo Wii emulation.

The company has also released a number of pictures that give us a pretty good look at the case design.

The Anbernic Win600 has a small screen surrounded by game controllers including a D-Pad, two analog stick, action, start, and select buttons, and shoulder keys.

There’s a vent on the back, indicating that the device is actively cooled, And USB Type-A and Type-C ports on the top of the system. There’s also a home key on one side, and a Windows key on the other, which will likely function as a Start Key. Other features are expected to include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microphone.

On the left side of the device there’s also a switch that lets you toggle between game controller and mouse modes, a feature we’ve seen on some other Windows-powered handhelds, which makes Windows a little easier to navigate on devices without a mouse or physical keyboard.

This will most likely let you move a cursor with an analog stick while using action buttons for left and right-click actions.

And in another recent demo video, Anbernic shows that the system will support both Valve’s Linux-based Steam OS and Windows 10 software. Support for Steam OS could indicate that the little computer will be powered by an AMD processor, since the latest builds of Steam OS are designed for devices with AMD chips (like Valve’s own Steam Deck).

The Win600 will join an increasingly crowded space that’s currently populated by small Chinese companies like GPD, One Netbook, and AYA as well as the Valve’s Steam Deck (which will ship with the Linux-based Steam OS, but which has all the hardware necessary for Windows gaming if anyone feels the urge to replace the operating system).

via DroiX, Taki Udon, /r/anbernic (1)(2), Obscure Handhelds, and Retro Games Corp

This article was originally published January 17, 2022 and most recently updated June 22, 2022.