Chip maker AMD is outlining its product roadmap for the next few years as part of the company’s Financial Analyst Day, giving us a sneak peek at the what to expect from the Zen 4 chips that are set to launch later this year… and the Zen 5 processors that should arrive by 2024.

While AMD isn’t providing a lot of details about its next, next-gen Zen 5 chips yet, the company has dropped a few clues about how it will bring performance and efficiency improvements.

First of all, the company says Zen 5 is an “all-new” microarchitecture rather than just an iteration of Zen 4. Among other things, AnandTech explains that means pipeline improvements and building in new AI and machine learning optimizations. And the company will manufacture Zen 5 chips using 4nm and 3nm processes.

And that’s about all AMD is willing to say about Zen 5 so far. But the company is unsurprisingly a little more forthcoming about the Zen 4 architecture which will debut later this year in Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and server chips before eventually making their way to mobile chips.

The first Zen 4 chips will be manufactured using a 5nm processor and AMD says to expect:

8-10% increase in instructions per clock compared with Zen 3 chips

ISA extensions for AI and AVX-512

Greater than 15% boost in single-core performance

Greater than 25% boost in performance-per-watt

Over 35% boost in overall performance

AMD’s roadmap also suggests that some Zen 4 chips could be manufactured using a 4nm process in the future.

You can find a more detailed analysis of AMD’s news at AnandTech and Tom’s Hardware.