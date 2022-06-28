Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s new Fire Tablet arrives this week. With a starting price of $60, it’s a little pricier than the previous-gen model that it replaces, but the new 12th-gen Fire Tablet has a faster processor, twice as much RAM, faster wireless, and a USB Type-C port.

The new 12th-gen Fire Tablet went up for pre-order last month, and it’s scheduled for release on June 29, 2022.

In a lot of ways, the new tablet is like a smaller, cheaper version of the 10th-gen Amazon Fire HD 8. Both tablets have the same MediaTek MT8168V processor. Both have 2GB of RAM. And both support WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

But there are a few reasons the 7 inch model has a starting price that’s $30 lower.

The 7 inch Fire Tablet has a 1024 x 600 pixel display, a mono speaker, and the starting price will only get you a model with 16GB of storage. If you spend a bit more on the Fire HD 8 you get a 1280 x 800 pixel display, at least 32GB of storage, and stereo speakers.

But there may still be a few reasons to consider the 12th-gen Fire Tablet 7. Not only is it still the cheapest model of the Amazon Fire Tablet lineup, but it’s also the first to ship with Fire OS 8, an updated version of Amazon’s tablet operating system that’s based on Android 11 and which brings new privacy features.

Here’s how the Fire 7 Tablet stacks up against the previous-gen model and the latest Fire HD 8:

Fire Tablet 7 (2022) Fire Tablet 7 (2019) Fire HD 8 (2020) Display 7 inch, 1024 x 600 7 inch, 1024 x 600 8 inches, 1280 x 800 Storage 16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 512GB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) RAM 2GB 1GB 2GB CPU MediaTek MT8168V

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8163V/B

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8168V

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Mali-T720 MP2 Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Battery Up to 10 hours Up to 7 hours Up to 12 hours Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio micro USB 2.0

3.5mm audio USB 2.0 Type-C Charging time 4 hours (5W wired) 4 hours 5 hours (5W wired) Speakers mono mono stereo WiFi WiFi 5 WiFi 4 WiFi 5 Bluetooth 5.0 4.1 5.0 Cameras 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear Latest OS version Fire OS 8 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Dimensions 180.7 x 117.6 x 9.7mm 192 x 115 x 9.6mm 202 x 137 x 9.7mm Weight 282 grams 286 grams 355 grams Starting price (MSRP) $60 $50 $90

Keep in mind that those starting prices are for models with the base amount of storage and with ads on the lock screen. You can add $15 to the price to remove ads (or try to find a workaround that may allow you to do it without paying, although it’s not clear yet whether those tricks will work with Fire OS 8).